GE2025: Tan See Leng leads PAP's Chua Chu Kang GRC team after last-minute switch, faces PSP in the polls

AN ELEVENTH-HOUR SWITCH

"In as fierce an election as this, I think we have to be open to all possibilities," Dr Tan told reporters at an interview following the confirmation of his team's candidacy.

He was answering questions about his last-minute switch – Dr Tan had been widely expected to stand in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

"I'm glad that the PM and the senior Cabinet members think that I'm qualified enough to be redeployed here, because DPM Gan has very, very big shoes for me to fill."

He said he was near Kong Hwa School – the nomination centre for Marine-Parade Braddell Heights GRC – in the morning, before he was asked to replace Mr Gan in the Chua Chu Kang team.

Dr Tan added that Marine Parade-Braddell Heights residents will continue to hold a special place his heart. The GRC was declared a walkover for the PAP as no contenders appeared at the nomination centre on Wednesday.

"It is because of their unwavering support, their commitment, their guidance, their encouragement, that we have been able to achieve such a walkover result," he said.

Asked about the change in PAP's slate, Mr Pek said it was an "interesting switch" and that he spoke to Dr Tan about it earlier.

But residents know the PSP's Chua Chu Kang team and know what the party stands for, he said.

"So it's not really about who we are against, but what we are for, and I think the residents of Chua Chu Kang knows this," said Mr Pek.

WHAT PEOPLE CARE ABOUT

Mr Nallkaruppan said what is more important is the issues facing residents.

"Singaporeans generally feel the cost of living is becoming unbearable, especially with the rise of GST from 7 per cent to 9 per cent," he said.

"More importantly, rather than the candidates, we want to focus on the issues that Singaporeans care about."

He highlighted job priority for Singaporeans as another issue to address.

For PAP's Dr Tan, he told reporters that he spent the half an hour journey travelling from Kong Hwa School to Jurong Pioneer Junior College reading up on initiatives that Mr Gan initiated. "He has actually set up a fantastic infrastructure and I believe that his grand halo will rub off on all of us here."

The minister then said he intends to participate in walkabouts to talk to as many residents as possible in the nine-day campaigning period, adding that he has medical connections with some clinics in the area.

Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling and Mr Don Wee, who were elected in 2020, are not in the team. Ms Low is standing in the new Bukit Gombak SMC, while Mr Wee will not be running for election.

Mr A’bas and Ms Low ran for election in Tanjong Pagar GRC in 2020, while Mr Nallkaruppan was part of a PSP team in Nee Soon GRC that year. None of the PSP’s four candidates for Chua Chu Kang GRC from the previous election are in this year’s team.

Chua Chu Kang GRC underwent boundary changes in the latest electoral boundaries review. It now includes parts of Hong Kah North – including Tengah estates – and areas from Holland-Bukit Timah. The GRC has 93,368 voters.

PAP won 58.64 per cent of the vote in 2020.