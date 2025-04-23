GE2025: Desmond Lee's PAP team to defend West Coast-Jurong West GRC in rematch against Tan Cheng Bock's PSP

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) will once again challenge the People's Action Party (PAP) in the redrawn West Coast-Jurong West GRC, setting up a high-profile rematch from the 2020 General Election.

Candidates from both parties successfully filed their nomination papers at Nan Hua High School on Wednesday (Apr 23).

PSP chairman Tan Cheng Bock, secretary-general Leong Mun Wai and first vice-chairperson Hazel Poa – all part of the team that nearly unseated the PAP in 2020 – will return to the fray. Joining them are newcomers Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah.

They will go head-to-head with a PAP team led by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee. The slate includes former West Coast MP Ang Wei Neng, former Jurong GRC MP Shawn Huang and two new candidates – orthopaedic surgeon Hamid Razak and lawyer Cassandra Lee.

"Thank you for giving us the privilege to serve you over the past five years," said Mr Lee, addressing the crowd at Nan Hua High School, as PAP supporters cheered and waved party flags.

"We are here to serve you and we seek your support over the next five years, to look after your estate and continue to serve you for five years and onwards."

The five PSP members took the stage next, taking turns to address the crowd in English, Mandarin, Tamil and Malay.

"We are back and ready to serve you," said Dr Tan, starting off the speeches to raucous cheers from supporters clad in red.

Addressing the crowd in Mandarin, Ms Poa invited PSP's opponents to "a clean debate".

"We are grateful for the strong support," said Mr Leong, noting that the electoral boundaries have changed but the team is not discouraged.

"We have a strong manifesto, with many policies to help Singaporeans to have better lives."