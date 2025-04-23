GE2025: Three cornered fight in Sembawang GRC with PAP, SDP and NSP facing off

SINGAPORE: Three parties are contesting in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency for the May 3 General Election.

The People's Action Party (PAP), the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and National Solidarity Party (NSP) will face off after their candidates were confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung leads the People’s Action Party (PAP) team. He is joined by Mr Vikram Nair, Ms Mariam Jaafar and two newcomers – Mr Ng Shi Xuan and Mr Gabriel Lam.

Taking on the incumbent PAP is the SDP team – vice-chairman Bryan Lim, treasurer Surayah Akbar, deputy head of policy James Gomez, as well as members Mr Damanhuri Abas and Mr Alfred Tan.

NSP announced its slate just hours before filing the nominations. The team is led by party chief Spencer Ng and comprises Mr Raiyian Chia, Ms Verina Ong, Mr Lee Wei and Mr Yadzeth Hairis.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the NSP had failed to come to terms with SDP about contesting in the constituency.

In GE2020, the PAP went up against NSP in Sembawang GRC and won with 67.29 per cent of the votes.

Sembawang GRC will have 133,919 voters. Its boundaries have changed since the 2020 election, with polling districts from Sembawang GRC being carved out to form a new Sembawang West SMC.