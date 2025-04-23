GE2025: Three cornered fight in Sembawang GRC with PAP, SDP and NSP facing off
NSP had contested in Sembawang GRC in 2020 and 2015, while SDP did so in 2011 and 2006.
SINGAPORE: Three parties are contesting in Sembawang Group Representation Constituency for the May 3 General Election.
The People's Action Party (PAP), the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and National Solidarity Party (NSP) will face off after their candidates were confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 23).
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung leads the People’s Action Party (PAP) team. He is joined by Mr Vikram Nair, Ms Mariam Jaafar and two newcomers – Mr Ng Shi Xuan and Mr Gabriel Lam.
Taking on the incumbent PAP is the SDP team – vice-chairman Bryan Lim, treasurer Surayah Akbar, deputy head of policy James Gomez, as well as members Mr Damanhuri Abas and Mr Alfred Tan.
NSP announced its slate just hours before filing the nominations. The team is led by party chief Spencer Ng and comprises Mr Raiyian Chia, Ms Verina Ong, Mr Lee Wei and Mr Yadzeth Hairis.
Earlier this month, it was reported that the NSP had failed to come to terms with SDP about contesting in the constituency.
In GE2020, the PAP went up against NSP in Sembawang GRC and won with 67.29 per cent of the votes.
Sembawang GRC will have 133,919 voters. Its boundaries have changed since the 2020 election, with polling districts from Sembawang GRC being carved out to form a new Sembawang West SMC.
After the PAP candidates were confirmed, Mr Ong thanked people for coming to support the team and said: "Our vision for Sembawang is a Sembawang for everyone ... we will be going around town, shaking your hands, asking you to give us your vote."
Mr Nair added: "Thank you all for your support for the last 15 years. We look forward to a strong mandate from you once again."
Dr Gomez said it is a time when the cost of living has gone up "exponentially".
"This time, when the cost of living is going up so high, and the global and national situation has changes, you need ... MPs from a party that can grip the issue and speak up for you. This is the SDP," he added.
Mr Ng said in his speech: "Our team stands before you as one, united, not just by party colours, but by a shared belief that Singapore's future must be built with the people, for the people, and by leaders who never forget who they serve."
He said this is the voters' opportunity to choose a team that "listens, understands and delivers".