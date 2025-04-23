GE2025: PAP's Desmond Choo faces off against WP's Kenneth Foo in Tampines Changkat SMC

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party's (PAP) Desmond Choo will go head-to-head with Workers' Party's Kenneth Foo in the newly created Tampines Changkat SMC in the upcoming polls.

Both candidates were confirmed on Wednesday (Apr 23) after submitting their documents at Poi Ching School in Tampines.

Addressing supporters after filing his papers, Mr Choo thanked them for their support for the past 10 years in Tampines GRC.

"My team and I do not take your support for granted. We will continue to work hard to serve you better," he said.

Stepping up to the microphone, Mr Foo introduced himself and said: "If you vote for me, I will execute plan ABC - to assess and understand your needs, to bring your concerns into the parliament and to co-create a better future for us. Vote the Workers' Party and we will continue to work for Singapore."

Tampines Changkat SMC is one of six new single-seat wards created in the latest electoral boundaries review.

The constituency was carved out from Tampines GRC, which had seen significant population growth due to new housing developments and demographic shifts, said the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee in March.

The 23,802 voters in the new Single Member Constituency also includes one voter previously from East Coast GRC.

Mr Choo, 46, is a former MP of Tampines GRC who oversaw the Tampines Changkat division after he was elected in 2015.

He was re-elected in 2020 as part of PAP's Tampines team, alongside Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, Mr Baey Yam Keng, Ms Cheng Li Hui, and Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon.

The PAP team garnered 66.41 per cent of the vote share, against the National Solidarity Party's 33.59 per cent that General Election.

Mr Choo, who is also the assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress, has faced off Workers' Party candidates in single-seat wards in previous elections.

In 2011, Mr Choo, then making his electoral debut, ran against Workers' Party's Yaw Shin Leong in Hougang SMC but lost.

Mr Choo contested the same single-seat ward in a 2012 by-election following Mr Yaw's expulsion from WP and was defeated by WP's Png Eng Huat.



Meanwhile, WP's Mr Foo, who is deputy director of a charitable organisation, contested in East Coast GRC in 2020. He has been with WP since 2006 and is the party's deputy organising secretary.

For GE2025, Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3