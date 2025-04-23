GE2025: New Queenstown SMC to see straight fight between PAP’s Eric Chua and PAR’s Mahaboob Batcha

SINGAPORE: Voters in newly formed Queenstown SMC will decide between the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Eric Chua and the People's Alliance for Reform’s Mahaboob Batcha at the polls on May 3.

Mr Chua and Mr Batcha were confirmed as the respective party’s candidates in the single member constituency after they successfully filed their nomination papers at Bendemeer Primary School on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Mr Chua – Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Social and Family Development – made his political debut as part of a five-member PAP team contesting Tanjong Pagar GRC in the 2020 general election.

The PAP won with 63.1 per cent of the votes against the Progress Singapore Party. Mr Chua then oversaw the Queenstown ward until parliament was dissolved on Apr 15 for the 2025 election.

Under the redrawn electoral boundaries, some estates in Queenstown have been carved out of Tanjong Pagar GRC to form the new SMC with 28,857 electors.