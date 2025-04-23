GE2025: Yio Chu Kang SMC sees straight fight between PAP’s Yip Hon Weng and PAR’s Michael Fang
SINGAPORE: Yio Chu Kang SMC will see the People’s Action Party (PAP) going up against the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR).
After nomination papers were filed at Deyi Secondary School on Wednesday (Apr 23), it was confirmed that PAP’s Yip Hon Weng and PAR’s Michael Fang will challenge the single-seat ward.
This is the second time that Mr Yip, 48, is contesting the SMC. In the 2020 election, he defeated the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Kayla Low, taking 60.82 per cent of the vote.
Before joining politics, Mr Yip was the group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care. He is now a director at Temasek.
In his speech after the candidates were confirmed, Mr Yip said he has stayed true to his purpose “to serve, to listen and to act with heart” over the past five years.
“It's been a privilege getting to know you, whether at the market around the estates or in your homes, and hearing your concerns and aspirations firsthand,” he added.
“In Parliament, I've spoken up on your behalf, guided by the belief that policy must serve people. I ask for your continued trust. YCK residents, vote for me and I'll go the distance with you.”
The opposition candidate Dr Fang, who is from Peoples Voice (PV) – one of the three parties under PAR – is currently a lecturer at a private college. The other two parties are the Reform Party and the Democratic Progressive Party.
Dr Fang contested as a PV candidate in Jalan Besar GRC in 2020, along with PV founder Lim Tean, Mr Leong Sze Hian and Mr Nor Azlan Sulaiman. The PAP won 65.36 per cent of votes there.
Dr Fang said he is contesting “not because I hate the PAP, but because I love my country”.
Addressing the crowd, the 48-year-old said he hopes to tackle cost-of-living concerns, preserve jobs for Singaporeans and make healthcare more affordable.
Yio Chu Kang SMC will have 25,368 voters in this election, which sees one of its polling districts moved to Kebun Baru SMC.