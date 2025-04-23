GE2025: Yio Chu Kang SMC sees straight fight between PAP’s Yip Hon Weng and PAR’s Michael Fang

SINGAPORE: Yio Chu Kang SMC will see the People’s Action Party (PAP) going up against the People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR).

After nomination papers were filed at Deyi Secondary School on Wednesday (Apr 23), it was confirmed that PAP’s Yip Hon Weng and PAR’s Michael Fang will challenge the single-seat ward.

This is the second time that Mr Yip, 48, is contesting the SMC. In the 2020 election, he defeated the Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) Kayla Low, taking 60.82 per cent of the vote.

Before joining politics, Mr Yip was the group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care. He is now a director at Temasek.

In his speech after the candidates were confirmed, Mr Yip said he has stayed true to his purpose “to serve, to listen and to act with heart” over the past five years.

“It's been a privilege getting to know you, whether at the market around the estates or in your homes, and hearing your concerns and aspirations firsthand,” he added.

“In Parliament, I've spoken up on your behalf, guided by the belief that policy must serve people. I ask for your continued trust. YCK residents, vote for me and I'll go the distance with you.”