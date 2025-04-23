GE2025: Last-minute switches, surprises galore on Nomination Day

WP EXPLAINS NO-SHOW IN MARINE PARADE-BRADDELL HEIGHTS GRC

Soon after a walkover was declared in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, WP put up on Facebook a statement by party chief Pritam Singh on the “very difficult decision” not to contest there.

In the last GE in 2020, a WP team led by Mr Yee contested what was then Marine Parade GRC, garnering 42.26 per cent of the vote against PAP's 57.74 per cent.

Referring to the redrawn electoral boundaries for the GRC that saw the absorption of Macpherson SMC and other changes, Mr Singh said: "As a small opposition party, we are constantly faced with difficult choices about where and how best to deploy our limited resources, particularly after electoral boundaries are redrawn.

"After much reflection and careful consideration, we have determined that in order to continue fighting for the principles and changes we all believe in, and to give our candidates the best chance of electoral success, the party must focus its best efforts this GE on a smaller number of constituencies than we would have hoped to contest."

Speaking to reporters later, the WP chief was asked whether the decision was a miscalculation given that it gave the PAP a walkover.

In response, Mr Singh said: “I'm sure the PAP was watching who was going to Marine Parade as well, so these decisions also were taken, as you would have realised, over the hour between nomination opening and nomination closing.”

He added: “So, it's not a case as if everyone knew in advance that the PAP would field … I'm not going to say it's a weakened slate because there are no such thing as weak candidates in my view.

"It’s going to be a very tough election for us. I'm sure they were watching where we were going, but this is what we've decided to do.”

WHERE THE MULTI-CORNERED FIGHTS ARE

In contrast to the walkover in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, five other constituencies will be intensely fought by more than two parties.

Tampines GRC will be the battleground of a four-way contest among PAP, WP, People’s Power Party and National Solidarity Party (NSP).

Over in Sembawang GRC, PAP will be in a three-way tussle with NSP and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), while in Ang Mo Kio GRC, PAP will face off against PPP and Singapore United Party.

Two single-seat wards will also see three-way fights: Potong Pasir and Radin Mas.

In Potong Pasir, PAP’s Alex Yeo will be up against PAR chief Lim Tean and SPP’s Williiamson Lee.

The Radin Mas contest will feature independent candidate Darryl Lo against PAP’s Melvin Yong and the People’s Alliance for Reform’s Kumar Appavoo.

Mr Lo is one of two independent candidates who have tossed their names in the hat this General Election. The other is Mr Jeremy Tan, who will mount a challenge against PAP candidate Gho Sze Kee in Mountbatten.

With their successful nominations, all parties and candidates now enter the official campaign period, which will last for nine days.