Income-Allianz deal off; government assesses it's 'not in the public interest'

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has intervened to stop the proposed deal between NTUC Income and German insurer Allianz.

Under the proposed transaction, which was announced on Jul 17, Allianz would have acquired a majority stake in Income. The announcement triggered a public outcry, with concerns over whether Income would continue its social mission.

Several prominent figures had spoken out against the deal when it was first announced.

"The government has assessed the proposed transaction and has decided that it would not be in the public interest for the transaction, in its current form, to proceed," Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong told parliament in a ministerial statement on Monday (Oct 14).

The German financial services giant announced its plans to buy a majority stake in Income for around US$1.6 billion in July.

NTUC Enterprise said at the time that it would remain a "substantial" shareholder if the sale went through.