Income-Allianz deal off; government assesses it's 'not in the public interest'
Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong, whose ministry oversees cooperatives, says the proposed transaction - in its current form - is not in the public interest.
SINGAPORE: The Singapore government has intervened to stop the proposed deal between NTUC Income and German insurer Allianz.
Under the proposed transaction, which was announced on Jul 17, Allianz would have acquired a majority stake in Income. The announcement triggered a public outcry, with concerns over whether Income would continue its social mission.
Several prominent figures had spoken out against the deal when it was first announced.
"The government has assessed the proposed transaction and has decided that it would not be in the public interest for the transaction, in its current form, to proceed," Culture, Community and Youth Minister Edwin Tong told parliament in a ministerial statement on Monday (Oct 14).
The German financial services giant announced its plans to buy a majority stake in Income for around US$1.6 billion in July.
NTUC Enterprise said at the time that it would remain a "substantial" shareholder if the sale went through.
The crux of the outcry covered how Allianz, as a large multinational company, would not be fully aligned with the original mission of the Singapore entity, which is to serve the needs of low-income workers.
Those who spoke up about the deal include former NTUC Income CEO Tan Kin Lian, ambassador-at-large Tommy Koh and Mr Tan Suee Chieh, who was CEO of NTUC Income from 2007 to 2013 before becoming Group CEO of NTUC Enterprise from 2013 to 2017.
Mr Tan Suee Chieh called the proposed deal a "breach of good faith" and asked government regulators to step in.
NTUC Enterprise chairman Lim Boon Heng said at the time that Income would continue to provide affordable insurance for lower-income customers, adding that Income's life insurance market share was "less than 10 per cent in the past 10 years".
Labour chief Ng Chee Meng also said that NTUC would ensure Income upholds its commitment to keep premiums affordable for two existing low-cost schemes for union members.
