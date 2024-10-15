Commentary: What the surprise decision on Income-Allianz deal says about the Singapore government’s priorities

SINGAPORE: The Singapore government’s decision to block the Income-Allianz deal was both surprising and extraordinary, but most of all, it was the right call.

When the matter was discussed in parliament in August, there wasn’t a hint that it would not approve the sale of Income Insurance’s shares to the German financial services company.

More than a dozen Members of Parliament had filed questions on how the proposed sale would affect the social mission of the former cooperative, which had been set up to provide affordable insurance to low-income workers.

They were reflecting widespread public concern over whether Allianz, a commercial profit-driven, publicly listed company could be counted on to keep faith with the values of a social enterprise.

The responses from both Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat and Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan then were matter-of-fact and non-committal, reiterating the point that the two entities had stated they intend to honour existing commitments to policyholders and that the government would hold them accountable.

It was not reassuring to critics of the deal and most observers concluded at the time that it was a done deal.