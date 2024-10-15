East-West Line disruption: LTA to impose penalties if shortcomings are found

SINGAPORE: The Land Transport Authority will mete out penalties if the investigations into the major East-West Line disruptions in September reveal lapses.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat said this in parliament on Tuesday (Oct 15) in a ministerial statement on the six-day disruption, which affected around half a million passengers each day.

Responding to a barrage of questions filed by Members of Parliament, Mr Chee also said that while the incident involved an older first-generation train, the reliability of a train “depends on several factors”, not just its age.

Disruptions started on Sep 25 when a defective component known as an axle box dropped onto the tracks, causing a bogie - or an undercarriage with wheels - to come off the running rail between Dover and Clementi stations.

This resulted in extensive damage to the tracks and other equipment stretching 2.55km, disrupting MRT services between nine stations from Boon Lay to Queenstown.