East-West Line disruption: What to know about alternative travel arrangements

SINGAPORE: Regular train services between Jurong East and Buona Vista stations remain unavailable as the East-West Line disruption entered a second day on Thursday (Sep 26).
To help commuters navigate the disruption, train operator SMRT put in place these shuttle train and bridging bus services:
- Bridging buses are available between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations
- For shuttle trains, they are operating between Boon Lay and Jurong East, as well as between Queenstown and Buona Vista stations
- Free regular bus services are also available between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations
If commuters are heading to the city centre, they may consider three alternative routes.
They can travel on the North-South Line (via Jurong, Woodlands, and Bishan), the Thomson-East Coast Line (via Woodlands and Caldecott) and the Downtown Line (via Botanic Gardens).
To get on the Circle Line, for instance, commuters can alight at Queenstown station, then take the shuttle train to Buona Vista station.
To transfer to the North-South Line, alight at Boon Lay station and take the shuttle train to Jurong East station.
Commuters are advised to plan ahead as travel delays are expected.
For the latest on the situation, check for updates on the social media platforms of SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA), as well as LTA’s MyTransport app.
Long queues formed at Jurong East and Buona Vista stations on Thursday as commuters waited to board the bridging buses, faced with the prospect of being late for work.
The disruption also coincided with the first day of written papers for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).
Students affected by the disruption should inform the exam centre and continue making their way there, or to the nearest centre or school.
They should also approach staff at MRT stations if they need help with directions.
The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said students have been briefed on these arrangements.
It has assured exam candidates that they would not be penalised for being late due to train service disruptions.
“Candidates will be given the full duration of the paper if they reach the examination centre before the end of the paper,” a spokesperson added.