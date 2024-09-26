PSLE students will not be penalised for late arrival as MRT disruption continues on exam day: SEAB

SINGAPORE: The train disruption on the East-West Line continued into its second day on Thursday (Sep 26), coinciding with the first written papers for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday that it had informed the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) to work out arrangements.

In response to queries about students who may be delayed, SEAB said exam candidates would not be penalised for being late due to train service disruptions.

“Candidates will be given the full duration of the paper if they reach the examination centre before the end of the paper,” a spokesperson added.

It noted that students had been briefed on existing arrangements.

For those who are delayed by the MRT disruption, they should call the exam centre and continue making their way there, or to the nearest exam centre or school.

They should also approach staff at MRT stations if they need help with directions.

PSLE candidates are taking their English Language Papers 1 and 2, as well as Foundation English Language Papers 1 and 2, on Thursday.

Paper 1 starts at 8.15am while Paper 2 starts at 10.30am.