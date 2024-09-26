PSLE students will not be penalised for late arrival as MRT disruption continues on exam day: SEAB
SINGAPORE: The train disruption on the East-West Line continued into its second day on Thursday (Sep 26), coinciding with the first written papers for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE).
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday that it had informed the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) to work out arrangements.
In response to queries about students who may be delayed, SEAB said exam candidates would not be penalised for being late due to train service disruptions.
“Candidates will be given the full duration of the paper if they reach the examination centre before the end of the paper,” a spokesperson added.
It noted that students had been briefed on existing arrangements.
For those who are delayed by the MRT disruption, they should call the exam centre and continue making their way there, or to the nearest exam centre or school.
They should also approach staff at MRT stations if they need help with directions.
PSLE candidates are taking their English Language Papers 1 and 2, as well as Foundation English Language Papers 1 and 2, on Thursday.
Paper 1 starts at 8.15am while Paper 2 starts at 10.30am.
Disruptions on the segment of the East-West Line began as early as 9.25am on Wednesday after a train caused a power trip when it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot.
It has carried on into Thursday morning, with no train service between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations.
To help commuters navigate the disruption, train operator SMRT has these shuttle train and bridging bus services in place.
- Shuttle buses are available between Jurong East and Buona Vista MRT stations
- For shuttle trains, they are operating between Boon Lay and Jurong East stations, as well as between Queenstown and Buona Vista stations
- Free regular bus services are also available between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations