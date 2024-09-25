No MRT services between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations for at least the rest of the day: LTA

SINGAPORE: Train services will not be available on the East-West Line (EWL) between Boon Lay and Queenstown MRT stations, in both directions, for at least the rest of Wednesday (Sep 25).

This comes after an incident on Wednesday morning where an eastbound train developed a fault near Clementi station at about 9am.

"While the train was being withdrawn, a power trip was detected at 9.25am. This caused trains on the EWL between Queenstown and Boon Lay stations to stall," said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday afternoon.

"Our preliminary assessment is that when the damaged train was being withdrawn, it caused damage to the tracks, including the running rails and the third rail supplying power to the train."