Frustration and confusion as MRT services halted between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations for hours

SINGAPORE: Commuters on the East-West Line on Wednesday (Sep 25) were left frustrated after MRT services between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations were halted from about 9.30am.

Nine stations are affected by the disruption: Boon Lay, Lakeside, Chinese Garden, Jurong East, Clementi, Dover, Buona Vista, Commonwealth and Queenstown.

Long queues were seen at some of the MRT stations as commuters waited for bridging buses.

A train on the East-West Line caused a power trip when it was returning to Ulu Pandan depot at about 9.25am. This caused a train near Clementi station to stall.

One eyewitness, who wanted to be known only as Mdm Tan, said there appeared to be smoke coming from a train arriving at Clementi station.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesperson said on Wednesday afternoon that train services between Boon Lay and Queenstown stations would not be available for at least the rest of the day.

From 5pm, SMRT will run separate shuttle train services between Buona Vista and Queenstown stations, as well as between Jurong East and Boon Lay stations. These shuttle trains will be at intervals of 10 minutes.