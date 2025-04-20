GE2025: PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock on what could be his last election, to play mentor role if elected

45 YEARS ON BOTH SIDES OF THE AISLE

Dr Tan was first elected into parliament under the People’s Action Party (PAP) banner in 1980 for what was then Ayer Rajah Single Member Constituency (SMC). He served at the constituency for 26 years before stepping down in 2006.

He then ran for the 2011 Presidential Election, but narrowly lost to former Deputy Prime Minister Tony Tan.

He declared his intention to run for the presidency again in 2016, but the eligibility criteria for the election was revised that year to ensure it was a “reserved election” for a Malay candidate, preventing him from contesting.

He launched PSP in 2019 and competed under the party for West Coast GRC in the 2020 General Election but lost. It was the closest contest of that election, with the PSP garnering 48.32 per cent of the vote.

Looking back at his time in politics, Dr Tan told CNA that it has been a rewarding one.

“It was a rewarding journey for me, rewarding in the sense that at every general election, you learn new things, you learn new ways of managing things, meeting people, new people… it’s a very enriching experience,” he said.

He added that he has never regretted any decisions he made regarding PSP, but said that “a lot more can be done” with how the party is managed.

“I’m getting people who join us from different walks of life, different ideas, different ways of doing things, so as a leader, I got to understand… it’s a lot of management,” he said.

He added that he is also looking at renewal, not just starting from Mr Leong and Ms Poa, but from others who are with the party but have not yet put their names out in public.

“They are staying at the back, learning, and I told them, at the end of the day, when you come into the political arena, the conviction factor is very strong,” he said.

“You must be fully convinced that you’re coming here to serve, not to gain titles or accolades here and there.”