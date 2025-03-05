New Tengah and Seletar MRT lines being studied, could be operational from 2040s

SINGAPORE: Two new rail lines serving more than 400,000 households could be operational in the 2040s, pending feasibility studies by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

The Seletar Line, one of the proposed lines, could serve areas such as Woodlands, Sembawang, Sengkang West, Serangoon North, Whampoa, Kallang and the Greater Southern Waterfront.

The other, tentatively called the Tengah Line, could supplement the transport network in the west and northwest regions, covering locations such as Tengah, Bukit Batok, Queensway and Bukit Merah.

The potential new rail lines were announced by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat in parliament on Wednesday (Mar 5) as part of the Ministry of Transport’s (MOT) spending plans for Budget 2025.

Based on LTA’s preliminary assessments, these two potential rail lines could meet at the Greater Southern Waterfront, said Mr Chee.

“Our feasibility studies will therefore look into the possibility of linking the two lines into a single line, for more seamless connectivity and better efficiency for commuters,” he said.

LTA said in a statement that more details will be provided as studies progress.

S$1 BILLION TO ENHANCE RAIL RELIABILITY

With Singapore's rail network expanding, Mr Chee acknowledged the growing challenge of maintaining high reliability standards, especially with a mix of ageing and new rail systems.

To address this, the government is investing up to S$1 billion (US$742 million) over the next five years to strengthen rail reliability, he said.

This will be invested in condition monitoring systems to enable more proactive and targeted maintenance, new technologies that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of rail maintenance, as well as workforce training and upskilling programmes for rail workers.

“Together, these efforts to expand the rail network, enhance the management of rail assets, and upskill our rail workforce, will allow us to continue delivering convenient, reliable and resilient public transport for our commuters,” said LTA.