Hume station opens after years of 'patience and perseverance' from residents

SINGAPORE: Hume Station opened to the public on Friday (Feb 28) after over a decade of “patience and perseverance” from residents, said Ms Low Yen Ling.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, she said that when the Downtown Line was first constructed, there was no MRT station slated for this area, and Hume station was a “shell station” with only structural provisions.

“However, it was the patient and persuasive requests of our people from 2012 to 2019 that won over the authorities,” said Ms Low, who is the Member of Parliament for the area under Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency.

She also expressed her gratitude for various teams at the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and the Ministry of Transport (MOT), who had listened to her requests since 2012 over years of parliamentary debates.

“We built up our case. We persevered and we are very grateful to LTA and MOT for hearing us out,” said Ms Low, who is also Mayor of South West District.

She added that she was “particularly grateful” to then-Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan.

“(His) guidance and foresight led LTA to see the needs and promising potential of the Hume area,” she said.

It was in March 2019 that MOT and LTA announced that Hume MRT station will be built, she noted.