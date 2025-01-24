Hume MRT station on Downtown Line to open on Feb 28, ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE: Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line (DTL) will open ahead of schedule on Feb 28, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Friday (Jan 24).

Located along Upper Bukit Timah Road, Hume station is between Hillview and Beauty World stations. It was previously expected to open in the second quarter of the year.

Passenger service will start at 3pm on Feb 28. Once opened, it will be more convenient for residents to travel to the city centre, Mr Chee said in a Facebook post.

Travelling from Hume station to Downtown station will take around 30 minutes, down from about 45 minutes previously, he added.

"It will also be easier for commuters to visit attractions like the Former Ford Factory and the Rail Corridor," he said.