Hume MRT station on Downtown Line to open on Feb 28, ahead of schedule

SINGAPORE: Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line (DTL) will open ahead of schedule on Feb 28, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said on Friday (Jan 24).
Located along Upper Bukit Timah Road, Hume station is between Hillview and Beauty World stations. It was previously expected to open in the second quarter of the year.
Passenger service will start at 3pm on Feb 28. Once opened, it will be more convenient for residents to travel to the city centre, Mr Chee said in a Facebook post.
Travelling from Hume station to Downtown station will take around 30 minutes, down from about 45 minutes previously, he added.
"It will also be easier for commuters to visit attractions like the Former Ford Factory and the Rail Corridor," he said.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that the station box for Hume station was completed as part of the second phase of the DTL.
Works to fit it out as an operational station began in January 2021. Construction has since been completed, and operator SBS Transit will conduct operational testing ahead of passenger service.
Hume station will have two entrances: One facing Upper Bukit Timah Road and the other facing Hume Avenue.
"To enhance first-and-last mile connectivity to the station, covered linkways have been constructed to provide sheltered access to nearby bus stops and pick-up/drop-off points," said LTA.
The station will also have 60 bicycle parking lots near the entrances.
LTA noted that the station has achieved the BCA Green Mark Gold certification for its green features including a rooftop with solar panels, energy-efficient lighting and a hybrid cooling system.
With the completion of Hume station, the DTL will have 35 operational stations.
Mr Chee noted that Hume station's opening is another step towards the government's goal of having eight in 10 households within a 10-minute walk from a train station by the 2030s.
"We will continue to expand our rail network to improve connectivity and convenience for our commuters," Mr Chee said.
Extensions to connect the DTL with the Thomson-East Coast Line and the North-South Line are under construction, and scheduled for completion in the second half of 2026 and in 2035 respectively.