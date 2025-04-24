GE2025: Five one-term MPs step down as PAP seeks refreshed team, highest number in recent polls

CARRIE TAN (NEE SOON GRC)

Ms Carrie Tan is the founder of Daughters of Tomorrow, a non-governmental organisation that helps lower-income women. She previously said that she did not feel she fit the mould of a typical PAP candidate.

On Tuesday, Nee Soon anchor minister K Shanmugam said a “change” in Ms Tan’s personal life would require her to travel “quite a bit”.

Speaking to the media after confirming that she would not run for a second term, Ms Tan said she feels it is the "right decision" for her to step aside and let someone younger and more energetic take over.

She added that she is proud she had helped set up a caregiver resource centre in Nee Soon.

A search on Hansard, which tracks transcripts of parliamentary debates, found that Ms Tan's name came up 191 times for the most recent term of parliament.

This record reflects the number of parliamentary questions raised, speeches, and participation in debates on Bills, the Budget, motions, adjournment motions and other matters.

DERRICK GOH (NEE SOON GRC)

Mr Derrick Goh is DBS Bank's group chief operating officer. When introduced as a PAP candidate in 2020, he said he hopes to help the government, businesses and people work better together to improve the lives of Singaporeans.

His recent career promotion meant he would need to travel “extensively”, Mr Shanmugam said. Mr Goh agreed that being an MP would require someone who could give “full commitment”.

Mr Shanmugam said Mr Goh, as Nee Soon Town Council chairman, had ensured that its finances remained in a "healthy position".

A search on Hansard found that Mr Goh's name came up 92 times.

DON WEE (CHUA CHU KANG GRC)

Mr Don Wee, now head of innovation planning at UOB, said during his candidate introduction that he hopes to help small- and medium-sized enterprises tackle the challenges they faced during the pandemic.

Taking to social media to address the end of his tenure, Mr Wee said he is confident the new team will continue “to build on the strong foundations we have laid together”.

A search on Hansard found that Mr Wee's name came up 264 times.

MOHD FAHMI ALIMAN (MARINE PARADE GRC)

Mr Mohd Fahmi Aliman is the mayor of South East District and a former deputy chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore. He said in 2020 that he wanted to champion the welfare of low-wage workers in essential services.

On Apr 20, Mr Fahmi posted a video on social media showing residents thanking him for the improvements made to their estates. “It’s been a true honour to serve and grow alongside this community,” he wrote.

A search on Hansard found that his name came up 86 times for the most recent term of parliament.

NG LING LING (ANG MO KIO GRC)

Ms Ng Ling Ling, formerly managing director of Community Chest, said in her candidate biography that social causes have always been her passion.

In a social media post on Apr 19, Ms Ng said that while she could not solve every problem, she hopes that her “humble efforts” through special projects, community events and meet-the-people sessions gave “some help, hopes and happiness” to residents.

A search on Hansard found that her name came up 170 times.