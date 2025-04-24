GE2025: Singapore needs good team to stay ahead, tackling living cost and job concerns 'most urgent priority', says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The "first and most urgent priority" for the People’s Action Party (PAP) is to address cost of living and job concerns, and Singapore needs a good team to stay ahead, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Apr 24) at his first rally in this General Election.

Stressing that he has worked hard to bring in new blood, Mr Wong, who is also secretary-general of the PAP, called on voters not to give the opposition a free pass and to apply the same standard when assessing their candidates.

Mr Wong named Tampines GRC candidate David Neo and East Coast GRC candidate Dinesh Vasu as those with "potential" to be more than backbenchers.

The PAP secretary-general was speaking to supporters and residents at Woodlands Stadium. Four other rallies by opposition parties – People’s Power Party, Progress Singapore Party, Workers’ Party and Singapore Democratic Party – were held concurrently in various parts of Singapore.

They are Singapore's first physical General Election rallies since 2015.

At Woodlands Stadium, Mr Wong was joined by his team-mates from Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC: Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam and Ms Hany Soh.

Also speaking at the rally were anchor minister for Sembawang GRC Ong Ye Kung, and Sembawang SMC candidate Poh Li San.

"We are all the PAP team from the north, and we are here to ask for your support," said Mr Wong.

Ms Soh was the first of the candidates to speak, followed by Ms Poh, Mr Yam, Mr Zaqy and Mr Ong. Mr Wong delivered the final speech for the night.

"The SDP (Singapore Democratic Party) may have a northern strategy, but the PAP is ready to challenge them and take them on," said Mr Wong, acknowledging the challenge from the opposition party in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, Sembawang GRC and the Sembawang West single-seat ward.

PLANNING AHEAD, AND NOT JUST FIGHTING FIRES

In his speech on Thursday, Mr Wong said that tackling economic uncertainties, especially cost of living and jobs concerns, is the first and most urgent priority for his party.

He noted that cost-of-living pressures started earlier due to wars in Europe and the Middle East, but have been made worse recently due to tariffs and trade wars.

Recognising these challenges earlier this year, Mr Wong said this was why the government has announced comprehensive support measures in this year’s Budget, citing CDC and SG60 vouchers and utility rebates as examples.

He added that his team is monitoring the situation closely and will enhance and continue providing support for as long as it is needed.

"So don't worry, this is not just a one-year budget. We will do whatever we need to make sure you are well supported," said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong also noted that Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong is leading a task force looking into jobs, with labour chief Ng Chee Meng being part of the team and coordinating efforts.

They are studying additional measures that will be needed if conditions worsen, such as how to help businesses retain workers and support job seekers.

While doing this, the PAP will continue planning for Singapore’s future, he said.

“This is the PAP way. We don’t just fight fires. We plan ahead and we never stop building a better Singapore with you,” he said.

As the party keeps watch on current concerns, it is also looking at how to continually review and update policies to serve Singaporeans better.

Mr Wong highlighted two key areas from his party’s general election manifesto: housing and long-term care.

On housing, he noted how the supply for public housing has been ramped up to make up for COVID-19 disruptions.

Once the market stabilises, he said, his team will be able to review policies including income ceiling and access for singles.

For long-term care, Mr Wong cited Community Care Apartments as an example of an initiative that allows seniors to age in place.

However, his team will also work on new models that allow seniors to continue living where they still have easy access to the support they need.

“We will not stand still,” said Mr Wong. “We will keep on doing better. We will engage, listen to your suggestions, and we will continually strive to do better for you and to build a brighter future for you.”

INDIVIDUALS IN CABINET MATTER

Mr Wong said that the PAP government will continue to manage Singapore's economy well and harness its resources effectively to stay ahead of changes.

"To do all that, I need a good team in government," he noted. "I have a good team in my Cabinet today. They say that government is about teamwork. And it is. But the individuals in the team do matter greatly."

He named four key members of the current Cabinet and their contributions.

Mr Gan, who is Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry, was his co-chair in the COVID-19 multi-ministry task force, and they worked closely together at the height of the pandemic, said Mr Wong.

"He was experienced, he was steady, and I could always depend on him for advice and good counsel," said Mr Wong.

He said he now depends on Mr Gan for many things, including chairing Singapore's Economic Resilience Taskforce and helming the PAP's campaign in the new Punggol GRC.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing is someone who is "reliable and gets things done" and also "very good with large-scale operations", said the prime minister.

He noted that Mr Chan oversaw Singapore's effort to focus its supply chains, ensuring access to essential items, like toilet paper, masks and medical supplies.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, whom Mr Wong called a "good friend" and also a former colleague in the civil service, had to help Singapore stay connected to the world amid the evolution of new strains, as transport minister during the pandemic.

Mr Ong came up with the air travel bubble concept, noted Mr Wong.

Lastly, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng joined the team after the last General Election, but "went straight to work", bringing his "private sector expertise and hands-on mindset" to the pandemic battle.

He is now taking the same can-do spirit to serve residents in Chua Chu Kang GRC, said Mr Wong.

"Without individuals like them, my team would not be what it is today," said Mr Wong of the quartet.

Mr Wong also acknowledged in his speech several political veterans who are stepping down: Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

"I will miss all of them," he said.

Mr Wong reiterated his focus on renewing Singapore's political leadership.

He said he had worked with some of the 32 new candidates closely during the pandemic, including East Coast GRC candidate Dinesh Vasu Dash and Tampines GRC candidate David Neo.

Mr Neo oversaw the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) operations in the foreign workers' dormitories, ensuring close coordination with other government agencies, said Mr Wong.

Mr Dinesh was in charge of the country's vaccination drive, developing the plans, briefing the Cabinet, and then implementing them effectively on the ground, said the prime minister.

"Many other countries also had vaccines but they couldn’t get the vaccinations done on time. In Singapore, we could, and it's because of his leadership," he said.

Calling the duo very good men "who have the potential to be more than backbenchers", Mr Wong said they will add significantly to the team that will take Singapore forward.

"With these new additions, we will have ... a more effective team to weather the storm ahead," he said.

"We will have a fresh team, combining experience with new perspectives, and we will have a stronger team united by a new resolve to serve you, support you, stand by you."

SIZEABLE OPPOSITION TODAY

Mr Wong also acknowledged that while some Singaporeans want the PAP to continue to govern, they also want to see more alternative voices in Parliament.

"I understand this sentiment. In fact, we already have a sizeable opposition in Parliament today," he said.

He noted that the number of opposition MPs has been increasing steadily with each election. "In the last GE, the number almost doubled."

"The opposition is here to stay, they are determined and they really want to grow," said Mr Wong.

He said that most of the Workers' Party's (WP) elected MPs are staying put in their wards this GE to secure their seats in Parliament. "As one of their candidates said, these are their 'safe seats'," said Mr Wong.

"Their new candidates are fielded elsewhere so that they can break new ground hopefully and increase their seats in parliament," he added.

Meanwhile, new opposition party Red Dot United is mounting a strong fight with 15 candidates - the second highest after WP.

Other parties, like the Progress Singapore Party, Singapore Democratic Party and National Solidarity Party, are all pressing hard and contesting at least 10 seats each, noted Mr Wong.

"That’s why from the beginning I’ve said it will be a tough contest, and I don’t assume the PAP will automatically win," said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong noted the opposition's call not to give "a blank cheque" to the ruling party.

"But I would also say, don't give the opposition a free pass. Apply the same standards to them as you do to the PAP, in terms of integrity, competence and readiness to serve," he said.

Once the election is over, it is not the PAP versus the opposition, but Singapore versus a dangerous and troubled world, said Mr Wong.

Mr Wong also cautioned against divisive politics and called upon all political parties not to stir up or inflame sensitive issues.

"So I say to all political parties in this election, let's make sure that in everything we do, we always uphold multi-racial politics. Do not inflame sensitive issues," he said.

"Make sure that politics stops at the water's edge, meaning when it comes to our national interest, our sovereignty, our security, our place in the world. Don't use domestic politics to divide Singaporeans."