GE2025: Focus is on Tanjong Pagar residents, not opposition coming to contest, says PAP's Chan Chun Sing
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing is helming the People's Action Party slate for Tanjong Pagar GRC, which will take on the People’s Alliance for Reform.
SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) team's focus is not on who is contesting in Tanjong Pagar GRC, but on the residents, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Thursday (Apr 24).
Speaking to the media alongside his constituency team-mate Rachel Ong after a walkabout in the Telok Blangah Mall estate, Mr Chan said: “Our primary focus is always resident-centric."
"So whether people come or don’t come, our work continues. That’s why it’s not a nine or 10-day strategy, but a strategy of daily, consistent work that is most important.”
The other members on PAP's slate in Tanjong Pagar are Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan, Ms Joan Pereira and new face Foo Cexiang.
They will go up against a People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) side comprising Prabu Ramachandran, a commercial banker, along with activist Han Hui Hui, educational director Nadarajan Selvamani, safety officer Rickson Giauw Joon Chai, and senior logistics assistant Soh Lian Chy.
On Thursday, Mr Chan led his team in a walk around Telok Blangah, a ward previously represented by Ms Ong when it was under West Coast GRC. PAP's candidates for Queenstown SMC, Mr Eric Chua, and Radin Mas, Mr Melvin Yong, were also present.
On the coming election, Ms Ong said: “Anyone is welcome to contest, we welcome that. For myself, I will focus on the needs of this place, to continue to get to know our people, our place, and to get to know them deeper and deeper each day.”
TEAMWORK AMID A NEW SLATE
When asked about the departure of Ms Indranee Rajah, a Member of Parliament in Tanjong Pagar GRC for 24 years, and how Mr Foo would seek to fill her shoes, Mr Chan said it would be the “same journey” that he and Ms Ong undertook when they joined politics.
Ms Indranee, who is Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, is now helming the PAP’s Pasir Ris-Changi GRC team.
“The answer is actually quite simple. First, we work as a team. We work as a team because within the PAP branch in the locality, there will be other activists that will continue the service," said Mr Chan, adding that they will also help to guide Mr Foo in his new role.
He added that his team of seven, counting neighbouring SMC candidates Mr Chua and Mr Yong, would help to ease the transition for any new member.
“Of course any new member, like how when we first started, will take some time for us to get to know the residents, but we are confident that with teamwork it will be easier than doing it alone.”
Ms Ong, a one-term MP, is also a new entrant to the PAP’s Tanjong Pagar line-up, as the polling districts in West Coast GRC that went to Tanjong Pagar GRC were largely represented by her in the previous term.
Calling it a “real honour” to join Mr Chan’s team, Ms Ong said the redrawing of the boundaries was a wise move given that her Telok Blangah precinct is closer to Tanjong Pagar than West Coast.
“I’m no stranger. I do feel part of the community, and I look forward to serving together and learning from each other,” Ms Ong said.
Asked about his strategy over the campaign period, Mr Chan said: “It’s not so much about a nine-day strategy. Actually, for the Tanjong Pagar team, our strategy, or guiding light, has always been to do this day in, day out, to take care of residents well.”
“A campaign is not about nine or 10 days. If you only focus on the nine or 10 days, I think the residents will also know what kind of candidate you are.”