GE2025: Focus is on Tanjong Pagar residents, not opposition coming to contest, says PAP's Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: The People's Action Party (PAP) team's focus is not on who is contesting in Tanjong Pagar GRC, but on the residents, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said on Thursday (Apr 24).

Speaking to the media alongside his constituency team-mate Rachel Ong after a walkabout in the Telok Blangah Mall estate, Mr Chan said: “Our primary focus is always resident-centric."

"So whether people come or don’t come, our work continues. That’s why it’s not a nine or 10-day strategy, but a strategy of daily, consistent work that is most important.”

The other members on PAP's slate in Tanjong Pagar are Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth Alvin Tan, Ms Joan Pereira and new face Foo Cexiang.

They will go up against a People’s Alliance for Reform (PAR) side comprising Prabu Ramachandran, a commercial banker, along with activist Han Hui Hui, educational director Nadarajan Selvamani, safety officer Rickson Giauw Joon Chai, and senior logistics assistant Soh Lian Chy.

On Thursday, Mr Chan led his team in a walk around Telok Blangah, a ward previously represented by Ms Ong when it was under West Coast GRC. PAP's candidates for Queenstown SMC, Mr Eric Chua, and Radin Mas, Mr Melvin Yong, were also present.

On the coming election, Ms Ong said: “Anyone is welcome to contest, we welcome that. For myself, I will focus on the needs of this place, to continue to get to know our people, our place, and to get to know them deeper and deeper each day.”