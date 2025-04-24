GE2025: Eight parties to deliver campaign messages in political broadcasts

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will be able to watch and listen to 2025 General Election campaign messages from eight political parties during two party political broadcasts, with the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) allocating time for this.

The eligible parties may deliver their campaign messages in all or any of the four official languages: English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil.

The first broadcast will air on free-to-air television and radio on Friday (Apr 25), with the second following on May 1.

The broadcasts will be carried across six Mediacorp television channels and thirteen Mediacorp, SPH and So Drama! Entertainment radio stations.

Only political parties that are fielding at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for the broadcasts.

Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates under the same recognised party symbol are not eligible, said IMDA on Thursday.

This means that the Singapore People's Party, Singapore United Party and Singapore Democratic Alliance will not be able to broadcast their messages.

The eligible parties have been allotted between four minutes and 14 minutes of airtime.

The duration of the airtime allocated to each political party was based on the number of candidates it is fielding in the election, with the airtime for both broadcasts being the same, IMDA said.

The National Solidarity Party, People's Power Party and Singapore Democratic Party will each have four minutes of airtime per language for the broadcasts.

The People's Alliance for Reform, Progress Singapore Party and Red Dot United have been allocated five minutes each.

The Workers' Party will have six minutes, and the People's Action Party has been allocated 14 minutes.