GE2025: From Nomination Day, extensive election coverage, programmes across Mediacorp's platforms in 4 languages
SINGAPORE: Mediacorp will provide comprehensive coverage of the 2025 General Election across all its platforms and in all four languages, namely English, Chinese, Malay and Tamil.
This includes mewatch, melisten, digital platforms, television, audio and various social media channels, the national media network said in a media release on Tuesday (Apr 22).
Two special news programmes will air on Wednesday, which is Nomination Day, via online platforms mewatch and melisten, as well as on television and radio channels including CNA, Channel 8, 8world, CNA938 and Mediacorp CAPITAL 958.
These two programmes will begin at 10am.
From Nomination Day, there will be extensive reporting on television news bulletins in all languages, with bulletins such as the news on Channel 5 and Channel 8 being extended each night.
There will also be two party political broadcasts on Apr 25 and May 1.
The broadcasts will air at various timings between 8pm and 11.45pm on Apr 25, and 8pm to 10pm on May 1 via a variety of platforms incuding television and radio channels, as well as YouTube and Facebook, mewatch and melisten.
The election coverage will culminate with Polling Day programmes on May 3 in the four languages across all platforms from 8pm.
Mediacorp, which owns CNA, has also created microsites for the General Election in the four languages:
- cna.asia/ge2025 for English
- 8world.com/ge2025 for Chinese
- berita.mediacorp.sg/ge2025 for Malay
- seithi.mediacorp.sg/ge2025 for Tamil
All programmes and news coverage will also be available live or on-demand at the mewatch General Election microsite at www.mewatch.sg/ge2025.
MEDIACORP'S COVERAGE OF GE2025
Apr 23
- Singapore Votes 2025: Nomination Day (mewatch, melisten, CNA, CNA938, cna.asia, CNA's YouTube, Facebook, TikTok): 10am (Live)
- 新加坡大选 2025: 提名日 (mewatch, melisten, Channel 8, Mediacorp CAPITAL 958, 8world.com, 8world's YouTube, Facebook, TikTok): 10am (Live)
Apr 25
- Party Political Broadcast 1 (mewatch, melisten, Channel 5, CNA938, Mediacorp GOLD 905, Mediacorp CLASS 95): 8pm
- 政党竞选广播 1 (mewatch, melisten, Channel 8, Mediacorp CAPITAL 958, 8world.com, 8world's YouTube, Facebook, TikTok): 8pm
- Siaran Politik Parti Pertama (mewatch, melisten, Suria, Mediacorp WARNA 942): 8.30pm
- Party Political Broadcast 1 (mewatch, CNA, cna.asia, CNA YouTube): 9pm
- கட்சி அரசியல் ஒளிபரப்பு 1 (mewatch, melisten, Vasantham, Mediacorp OLI 968): 9pm
- 政党竞选广播 1 (mewatch, Channel U): 11.45pm
May 1
- Party Political Broadcast 2 (mewatch, melisten, Channel 5, CNA938, Mediacorp GOLD 905, Mediacorp CLASS 95): 8pm
- 政党竞选广播 2 (mewatch, melisten, Channel 8, Mediacorp CAPITAL 958, 8world.com, 8world's YouTube, Facebook, TikTok): 8pm
- Siaran Politik Parti Kedua (mewatch, melisten, Suria, Mediacorp WARNA 942): 8.30pm
- கட்சி அரசியல் ஒளிபரப்பு 2 (mewatch, melisten, Vasantham, Mediacorp OLI 968): 9pm
- Party Political Broadcast 2 (mewatch, CNA, cna.asia, CNA YouTube): 9pm
- 政党竞选广播 2 (mewatch, Channel U): 10pm
May 3
- Singapore Votes 2025: The Results (mewatch, melisten, CNA, Channel 5, CNA938, cna.asia, CNA's YouTube, Facebook, TikTok): 8pm
- 新加坡大选 2025: 开票夜 (mewatch, melisten, Channel 8, Mediacorp CAPITAL 958, 8world.com, 8world's YouTube, Facebook, TikTok): 8pm
- Singapura Mengundi 2025: Keputusan (mewatch, melisten, Suria, Mediacorp WARNA 942): 8pm
- சிங்கப்பூர் வாக்களிக்கிறது 2025: முடிவுகள் (mewatch, melisten, Vasantham, Mediacorp OLI 968): 8pm