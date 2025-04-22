GE2025: Five GRCs, two SMCs set for multi-cornered fights - highest number in over three decades

SINGAPORE: With less than a day to go before Nomination Day on Wednesday (Apr 23), up to seven constituencies appear headed for multi-cornered fights - down from more than a dozen just a week ago - as this General Election (GE) shapes up to be one of the most fiercely contested to date.

Several opposition parties have made last-minute attempts in the past week to deconflict and avoid multi-cornered fights, though members told CNA that these attempts fell through.

Over the past 34 years, there has been an average of two multi-cornered fights across the last seven elections, with the previous high of five recorded in GE1991.

In 2020, two such contests were seen, in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Pioneer SMC.

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3, with more than 2.75 million eligible to vote.

Experts said that while a large number of multi-cornered fights can be expected as the competition heats up, not all may play out when nomination closes.

“Why three-way contests may not materialise is that the party which finishes third and which also loses its election deposit would signal the irrelevance of that party,” said Singapore Management University (SMU) law don associate professor Eugene Tan.

Jalan Kayu Single Member Constituency (SMC), for one, will not see a multi-cornered fight this election, after Red Dot United (RDU) and People’s Power Party (PPP) announced on Tuesday that they would step aside for the Workers’ Party to contest.

The PPP is also dropping out of Tampines Changkat SMC to make way for the Workers’ Party, said PPP party secretary-general Goh Meng Seng on Tuesday.

Based on party movements and statements of intent made by the parties, five GRCs and two SMCs may still see multi-cornered fights. They are: Punggol GRC, Tanjong Pagar GRC, Tampines GRC, Sembawang GRC, Ang Mo Kio GRC, Radin Mas SMC, and Potong Pasir SMC.

More multi-cornered fights could emerge if independent candidates enter the race on Nomination Day.