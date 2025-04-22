GE2025: People’s Power Party to contest Ang Mo Kio, Tampines GRCs; setting up potential multi-cornered fights
The opposition party will be dropping out of the Jalan Kayu and Tampines Changkat SMCs which it earlier said it intended to field candidates in.
SINGAPORE: The People’s Power Party (PPP) plans to contest in Tampines and Ang Mo Kio GRCs at Singapore's upcoming General Election on May 3, party secretary-general Goh Meng Seng announced on Tuesday (Apr 22).
The opposition party will also be dropping out of the Jalan Kayu and Tampines Changkat SMCs which it earlier said it intended to field candidates in.
The PPP's decision sets up potential multi-cornered fights in Ang Mo Kio and Tampines GRCs, with the debutant Singapore United Party (SUP) staking claim to the former and the National Solidarity Party (NSP) - as well as possibly the Workers’ Party (WP) - looking to contest in the latter.
Mr Goh called it a "very difficult" conclusion, citing his friendship with SUP and NSP. But he said it was necessary because of PPP's "specific, unique agenda".
"I have to say sorry ... I have to apologise for this conflict," he said. "May the best party that provides the best manifesto or policies win the hearts and minds of the voters."
Mr Goh and 10 other party members later stood up and bowed in apology.
In Ang Mo Kio GRC, PPP will also go up against an incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) team anchored by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In Tampines GRC, the PAP team is led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.
On the decision to bow out of Jalan Kayu and Tampines Changkat SMCs, Mr Goh said the PPP wanted to "give respect to the bigger parties" and hence would have to "disappoint" its potential candidates and supporters in the two single-seat wards.
The PPP backing away from Jalan Kayu follows in the footsteps of the People's Alliance for Reform and Red Dot United (RDU) party, setting up a likely showdown between labour chief Ng Chee Meng from the PAP and an as-yet-unknown WP candidate.
With its current plans, PPP will look to field 10 candidates.
Mr Goh said party treasurer William Lim will lead its team in Ang Mo Kio GRC, alongside retired civil servant Martinn Ho, 64; construction professional Thaddeus Thomas, 43; central executive committee member Samuel Lee, 33; and horticulturist Heng Zheng Dao, 24.
The PPP's Tampines slate will comprise party chief Goh, 55; party chairman Derrick Sim, 44; landscaping executive Vere Nathan, 26; green tech firm founder Peter Soh, 65; and entrepreneur Arbaah Haroun, 50.