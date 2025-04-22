GE2025: People’s Power Party to contest Ang Mo Kio, Tampines GRCs; setting up potential multi-cornered fights

SINGAPORE: The People’s Power Party (PPP) plans to contest in Tampines and Ang Mo Kio GRCs at Singapore's upcoming General Election on May 3, party secretary-general Goh Meng Seng announced on Tuesday (Apr 22).

The opposition party will also be dropping out of the Jalan Kayu and Tampines Changkat SMCs which it earlier said it intended to field candidates in.

The PPP's decision sets up potential multi-cornered fights in Ang Mo Kio and Tampines GRCs, with the debutant Singapore United Party (SUP) staking claim to the former and the National Solidarity Party (NSP) - as well as possibly the Workers’ Party (WP) - looking to contest in the latter.

Mr Goh called it a "very difficult" conclusion, citing his friendship with SUP and NSP. But he said it was necessary because of PPP's "specific, unique agenda".

"I have to say sorry ... I have to apologise for this conflict," he said. "May the best party that provides the best manifesto or policies win the hearts and minds of the voters."

Mr Goh and 10 other party members later stood up and bowed in apology.

In Ang Mo Kio GRC, PPP will also go up against an incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) team anchored by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong. In Tampines GRC, the PAP team is led by Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.