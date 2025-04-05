GE2025: People’s Power Party to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC, led by party treasurer William Lim

SINGAPORE: The People’s Power Party (PPP) officially declared on Saturday (Apr 5) that it would contest Ang Mo Kio GRC in the upcoming General Election.

Its team will be led by party treasurer William Lim, with other candidates to be announced later.

The opposition party also introduced three new faces that “may or may not” be candidates, said party chief Goh Meng Seng following a morning walkabout at the Chong Boon Market and Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio.

Mr Goh said the party decided to run in the GRC as its manifesto takes aim at the “mismanagement” of population policies for the past 20 years under Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team in Ang Mo Kio is currently helmed by Mr Lee. In the 2020 election, the PAP secured 71.91 per cent of the votes in Ang Mo Kio GRC against the Reform Party.

Mr Goh said PPP has a “pretty good chance” in the upcoming GE.

He also said Mr Lee “got a very good showing” in the last election as he was the prime minister and the country was facing a crisis then due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Singaporeans are very rational voters. If I don't vote for PAP, we may not have a prime minister (the) next day. So, I think most of his support comes from this group of people,” said Mr Goh.

“But now that he has stepped down, it is about time for him to take his real report card from the people … I will say that even if we don't win, we will get one of the best results in the Ang Mo Kio GRC history.”

Another opposition party, Singapore United Party, has indicated its interest in contesting Ang Mo Kio GRC, said Mr Goh, adding that he has made “some offer” to SUP’s secretary-general Andy Zhu to avoid a three-corner fight.

MANIFESTO TARGETED AT POPULATION AND GOVERNANCE

The PPP on Friday launched its manifesto with several proposals to address issues related to population and governance.

As part of its “pro-family policy proposals” aimed at tackling falling fertility rates, it suggested protecting “children from materials which promote lifestyles or narratives that are contrary to the basic fundamental definition of marriage between a man and a woman”.

“We shall not interfere with the LGBTQ community for their way of life. But for a pro-family society, we should prohibit the promotion of LGBTQ as a lifestyle choice to our impressionable young minds under the pretext of ‘inclusiveness’,” the manifesto said.

Elaborating on that, Mr Goh said the party feels “certain things like the LGBT agenda should not be pushed at this stage” in view of the country’s low total fertility rate.

“We do not agree with the DEI, the diversity, equality, inclusiveness system that the Western world is pushing. Even (US President Donald) Trump doesn’t agree with it,” he said, describing it as “detrimental” to Singapore’s “social construct as an Asian population” and its risk in starting a “cultural war”.