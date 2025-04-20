GE2025: WP is 'price-taker' and 'very small party' which needs to keep cards close to chest, says Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: Being a “price-taker” and "a very small party", the Workers’ Party (WP) must keep its cards close to its chest, said the opposition party's chief Pritam Singh on Sunday (Apr 20).

Mr Singh was responding to a question at a press conference held at WP's headquarters, where the party introduced its final slate of new potential candidates ahead of Singapore's May 3 General Election.

WP has introduced 14 new faces over the past four days, but has yet to make known which constituencies it intends to contest nor the total number of candidates it is fielding in the upcoming polls.

Asked how the party strikes a balance between political strategy and giving voters time to understand its new candidates, Mr Singh described the WP as a “price-taker”.

“I say that in the context, for example, of the EBRC (Electoral Boundaries Review Committee). When the boundaries are redrawn, I request voters to understand how we have to determine what are the best prospects of success for the Workers’ Party.”

He noted that this was “a difficult decision to make” and what the party does is to continue to work the ground and do its best to reach out to as many Singaporeans as possible.

The party secretary-general said he has also had conversations with many Singaporeans, asking them how they felt about the opposition keeping its cards close to its chest, and received some “very revealing” answers.

“They say: ‘Mr. Singh, we know the party. We know what the party stands for. We know what the party works for, and all we ask is just give us a committed individual who will serve the constituency well, but more importantly, serve us in parliament. Ask the questions that are not asked in parliament’,” he told reporters.

“So I hold this direction, if I can refer to … it as such, as something which I keep quite close to my heart, and we try and put the best people we can on all of our slates, and they will all be individuals who Singaporeans can be proud of.”