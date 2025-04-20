GE2025: Workers' Party new faces of higher calibre than its previous cohorts, say analysts
The opposition party has introduced 14 potential candidates in the past four days, with a senior counsel and a former diplomat among them.
SINGAPORE: The raft of new faces wheeled out by the Workers’ Party (WP) this week mark an improvement in the calibre of individuals the opposition party has been able to attract, according to political analysts.
Earlier on Sunday (Apr 20), the WP introduced its fourth and final batch of new potential candidates ahead of Singapore's May 3 General Election.
Among the total of 14 new faces unveiled since Thursday are senior counsel Harpreet Singh, former diplomat Eileen Chong Pei Shan and Institute of Mental Health senior psychologist Ong Lue Ping.
The WP’s new faces have created a “buzz”, said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin, a senior international affairs analyst at policy and business consultancy Solaris Strategies Singapore.
“They have certainly upped the ante with the profile of candidates they have been able to unveil,” he said.
And the WP’s overall slate is set to be an improved one from the previous General Election in 2020, said the National University of Singapore's (NUS) associate professor of political science Chong Ja Ian.
He said the party has since the early 2000s “consistently” fielded a stronger slate of candidates in each election.
“This slate of candidates is probably the strongest that the WP has ever fielded. It includes a mix of veterans and new faces,” he said. “All are well qualified to be MPs in different ways.”
VERSUS THE PAP
Experts said the WP’s ability to attract candidates of a higher calibre was down to the performance of the party’s last group of elected MPs, and particularly their performance at the last election.
“The better that they perform, the more effective their recruitment policy will be,” said Dr Mustafa.
At the 2020 polls, the WP held on to and increased its margin of support in Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC, while also gaining four new seats in parliament with a win in Sengkang GRC.
There were mixed views, however, as to how the WP's new faces compared with those of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).
Dr Mustafa said that the PAP would be looking for candidates with a similar profile but also with an eye on them as potential political office holders.
“It’s difficult to compare the two parties’ (new faces),” he added.
Assoc Prof Chong said the WP's new faces were comparable in “experience and background” to the PAP's.
“The key, however, is not what they have done in other professions, but what they can do as legislators. That is what voters should be thinking about first and foremost,” he added.
“That is the job these people are seeking. In this regard, what the candidates care about matters, and what they are willing to stand up for matters, since we are looking for representatives.”
Dr Felix Tan, an independent political observer, described the WP slate of new faces as “PAP-lite” and “almost (a) reflection” of the ruling party’s.
But he acknowledged some differences. For one, the PAP has introduced more former civil servants and public servants, compared with the WP.
These include Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, the former chief executive of the Agency for Integrated Care.
Singapore Management University (SMU) law don Eugene Tan said the WP’s new faces were “not as outstanding” as the PAP’s.
Notwithstanding senior counsel Mr Singh and psychologist Dr Ong, the other WP candidates were “not at the apex of their career ladder”, he said.
“This is not at all to say that the WP candidates are not equal to the task of being MPs."
According to Associate Professor Tan, voters have different expectations of PAP candidates versus opposition candidates, across indicators ranging from academic qualifications, career achievements, youthfulness and having the “X-factor”.
“With different yardsticks in play, the WP slate is not disadvantaged in my view even as the PAP continues to draw the largest pool of talented men and women who want to serve the country in the political arena,” he said.
“Voters will probably regard (the WP candidates) as being of adequate quality, boosted by their willingness to be part of the opposition.”
Speaking on Sunday, party secretary-general Pritam Singh said the public would be the best judge of the WP's slate of new faces.
But he also said this year's crop was “some of the best people we can find”.
The party has attracted a broad range of individuals of different backgrounds, age groups and experiences, he added.
“Everybody brings something to the table, and our candidates will bring their best forward,” said the party chief. "We’re very privileged to have such Singaporeans join the Workers’ Party and we look forward to working with them together as one team.”
"THE WP HAS MOMENTUM"
Experts who spoke to CNA identified Mr Harpreet Singh as a standout potential candidate.
“He has gone on to various podcast shows, he has been ready to answer questions from the media, and he has also been seen on the ground interacting with residents. So I think all of that collectively puts forward the profile that the WP is looking for,” said Dr Mustafa.
“It is his professional credentials, his making his case why he is on the side of the WP and why he is entering politics. His eloquence too would be advantageous,” said Assoc Prof Tan.
Other potential candidates to catch the eye of the analysts include Dr Ong, Mr Jimmy Tan Khim Teck and Ms Alia Mattar.
The total number of candidates to be fielded by WP now looks set to exceed 21, the figure in GE2020 - assuming their eight previously elected MPs contest again.
For each GE, WP also typically fields several candidates who were unsuccessful in previous elections.
Earlier this week, party chief Pritam Singh said WP will contest in fewer than one-third or 32 of the 97 parliamentary seats up for grabs in GE2025.
It fielded 28 candidates in the 2015 polls and 23 in 2011.
NUS' Assoc Prof Chong said "the numbers tell us that the WP has momentum".
Assoc Prof Tan said the WP "still has to work on its pulling power so that it can contest in at least one-third of the seats by the end of this decade”.
“The WP prefers an incremental approach in growing its party list of candidates," he added.
"But there is no doubting the party's ambitions to create a more 'balanced' political system.”