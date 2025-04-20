GE2025: Workers' Party new faces of higher calibre than its previous cohorts, say analysts

VERSUS THE PAP

Experts said the WP’s ability to attract candidates of a higher calibre was down to the performance of the party’s last group of elected MPs, and particularly their performance at the last election.

“The better that they perform, the more effective their recruitment policy will be,” said Dr Mustafa.

At the 2020 polls, the WP held on to and increased its margin of support in Hougang SMC and Aljunied GRC, while also gaining four new seats in parliament with a win in Sengkang GRC.

There were mixed views, however, as to how the WP's new faces compared with those of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

Dr Mustafa said that the PAP would be looking for candidates with a similar profile but also with an eye on them as potential political office holders.

“It’s difficult to compare the two parties’ (new faces),” he added.

Assoc Prof Chong said the WP's new faces were comparable in “experience and background” to the PAP's.

“The key, however, is not what they have done in other professions, but what they can do as legislators. That is what voters should be thinking about first and foremost,” he added.

“That is the job these people are seeking. In this regard, what the candidates care about matters, and what they are willing to stand up for matters, since we are looking for representatives.”

Dr Felix Tan, an independent political observer, described the WP slate of new faces as “PAP-lite” and “almost (a) reflection” of the ruling party’s.

But he acknowledged some differences. For one, the PAP has introduced more former civil servants and public servants, compared with the WP.

These include Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, the former chief executive of the Agency for Integrated Care.

Singapore Management University (SMU) law don Eugene Tan said the WP’s new faces were “not as outstanding” as the PAP’s.

Notwithstanding senior counsel Mr Singh and psychologist Dr Ong, the other WP candidates were “not at the apex of their career ladder”, he said.

“This is not at all to say that the WP candidates are not equal to the task of being MPs."

According to Associate Professor Tan, voters have different expectations of PAP candidates versus opposition candidates, across indicators ranging from academic qualifications, career achievements, youthfulness and having the “X-factor”.

“With different yardsticks in play, the WP slate is not disadvantaged in my view even as the PAP continues to draw the largest pool of talented men and women who want to serve the country in the political arena,” he said.

“Voters will probably regard (the WP candidates) as being of adequate quality, boosted by their willingness to be part of the opposition.”

Speaking on Sunday, party secretary-general Pritam Singh said the public would be the best judge of the WP's slate of new faces.

But he also said this year's crop was “some of the best people we can find”.

The party has attracted a broad range of individuals of different backgrounds, age groups and experiences, he added.

“Everybody brings something to the table, and our candidates will bring their best forward,” said the party chief. "We’re very privileged to have such Singaporeans join the Workers’ Party and we look forward to working with them together as one team.”