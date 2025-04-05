GE2025: Sengkang residents to get new dog run, butterfly sanctuary, upgraded lifts as part of 5-year masterplan

SINGAPORE: Sengkang residents will get a number of new community spaces and enhanced features in their town, including a dog run, butterfly sanctuary and a rooftop garden as part of a new five-year master plan launched by the Sengkang Town Council.

Members of Parliament for Sengkang GRC He Ting Ru, Louis Chua and Jamus Lim announced details of the plan at the Sengkang Sculpture Park in Compassvale on Saturday (Apr 5).

Construction for some of these projects is already underway, including the dog run at Rivervale Shores, which is expected to be completed this year.

The Workers' Party MPs said the concept for the dog run originated from a group of pet owners who submitted a proposal to Mr Chua, after which the town council conducted a survey to gauge support for the initiative.

Out of 271 responses, 72 per cent of residents expressed support for the initiative, including a significant proportion of non-dog owners.

“There are always trade-offs involved, and we wanted to make sure that it’s not just us deciding what is best for residents, but for residents themselves to share with us their feedback,” he said of the decision to conduct the survey.

To mitigate concerns on noise and cleanliness raised by non-dog owners, the dog run will operate within designated hours, and a regular maintenance schedule will be implemented to ensure the facility remains clean and well-maintained.

In addition, the MPs announced that the Sengkang Sculpture Park will be rejuvenated in line with the town’s heritage as a fishing village.

The park will feature kelong-style pavilions, a waterscape and sailboat feature, as well as a landscaped garden and coral reef sculpture. Ms He said that young Sengkang residents aged 18 to 30 will be invited to apply to join a “steering committee” which will shape the area’s design.

Over at Anchorvale, residents will see the transformation of the rooftop of a multi-purpose hall into a butterfly sanctuary and hydroponic garden where residents will be able to cultivate their own leafy greens, herbs and other produce.

A new edible rooftop in Buangkok, which will serve as a community hub as well as an area for residents to grow their own produce, will also be introduced.