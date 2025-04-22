GE2025: Red Dot United says will step aside in Jalan Kayu SMC for Workers' Party to contest

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) looks set to contest in Jalan Kayu SMC for Singapore's May 3 General Election, after the Red Dot United (RDU) party announced on Tuesday (Apr 22) that it would step aside.

In a statement sent to the media, RDU's secretary-general Ravi Philemon said that his party had been in talks with WP leadership about the single-seat ward.

"During those exchanges, they expressed interest in contesting Jalan Kayu. As discussions progressed, it became clear they intended to field a candidate there. They requested for Jalan Kayu.



"After careful deliberation—both with the WP leadership and within our own election committee—we have made the difficult decision not to contest in this constituency. This decision was made with one guiding principle: to act in the best interest of the residents of Jalan Kayu, the best interest of Singapore citizens," said Mr Philemon.

WP has been active in its outreach efforts in Jalan Kayu SMC, amid intensifying buzz around a potential showdown with the ruling People's Action Party's Ng Chee Meng.

A source close to the party earlier told CNA that WP is likely to contest in the single-seat ward in the upcoming General Election (GE).

Residents living in the newly-carved out constituency northeast of Singapore have also seen the party in the area, while others have received flyers handed out by party volunteers recently.

News outlet 8world recently reported that WP volunteers had been seen distributing party pamphlets at the area hours after PAP's announced that Mr Ng would be contesting for Jalan Kayu SMC.

With 29,565 voters, Jalan Kayu SMC comprises districts that were under Ang Mo Kio GRC in GE2020.

These polling districts were carved out with recent changes to electoral boundaries to reduce the size of Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Contesting in Jalan Kayu SMC would be consistent with the WP's focus on northeastern parts of Singapore.

WP has so far kept silent on where it would contest but has revealed 14 new potential candidates in its lineup.

CNA has reached out to WP for comment.