GE2025: ELD issues campaigning guidelines, dates for party political broadcasts

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) on Monday (Apr 21) issued campaigning guidelines for Singapore’s upcoming General Election, including instructions on how rallies, house visits and online campaigns should be conducted,

Dates were also announced for Party Political Broadcasts, when eligible political parties get free airtime to share their campaigning messages with voters.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on May 3. Nomination Day falls on Apr 23, with a nine-day campaigning period.

PARTY POLITICAL BROADCASTS

The first Party Political Broadcasts will be aired on Apr 25 and the second on May 1, which is the last day of campaigning.

Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible to record these broadcasts, said ELD.

They will be shown across six Mediacorp television channels, as well as 13 Mediacorp, SPH and So Drama! Entertainment radio stations.

According to the Infocomm Media Development Authority, the order of the broadcasts will be determined by the number of candidates fielded by the parties, starting with the party fielding the fewest candidates and ending with the party fielding the most.

Parties must deliver their messages in all or any of Singapore’s four official languages - English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil. The content must be the same for all language versions.

“The PPBs (Party Political Broadcasts) must comply with all applicable codes of practice for television and radio,” said the ELD.

This includes ensuring the broadcasts refer to race and religion “accurately and in a dignified manner”, it said.

“In addition, the content of PPBs should not be slanted by exclusion of facts or by misleading emphasis, and should not be defamatory or criminal in nature.”