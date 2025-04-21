GE2025 State of Play: Where the opposition parties are eyeing

SINGAPORE: The upcoming General Election (GE) is shaping up to be one of the most keenly contested in Singapore's history, with over a dozen constituencies potentially seeing multi-cornered fights, based on claims staked by the various political parties.

Political analysts expect many of these overlapping claims to be resolved by Nomination Day, on Apr 23, to make way for two-party showdowns. Indeed, as the day approaches, opposition parties have been stepping up their activities and firming up their plans, with some backing out of constituencies they were initially eyeing.

Here's a look at where they have planted their flags so far.