GE2025: NSP says in party political broadcast it will not offer 'empty slogans' but real solutions

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) will not offer "empty slogans" but real solutions, said its president Reno Fong during a political broadcast on Friday (Apr 25).

In his speech, he called for a "transparent government with live parliamentary debates", climate action that goes beyond "photo-op tree planting" events and a political system "where every vote counts equally".

NSP will contest a total of 10 seats: Mr Fong will lead a five-man team into a four-way contest for Tampines GRC, while party secretary-general Spencer Ng will lead a five-member line-up into a three-cornered fight for Sembawang GRC.

In the broadcast, Mr Fong said: "For too long, we've been told: 'This is as good as it gets.'"

Families are working "harder than ever, yet struggling with rising costs", young people are "burdened by an education system that sorts them at an early age" and seniors worry if their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings will last, he added.

"This is not the Singapore we dreamed of."