GE2025: NSP says in party political broadcast it will not offer 'empty slogans' but real solutions
NSP will contest a total of 10 seats in Sembawang and Tampines GRCs, both multi-cornered fights.
SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) will not offer "empty slogans" but real solutions, said its president Reno Fong during a political broadcast on Friday (Apr 25).
In his speech, he called for a "transparent government with live parliamentary debates", climate action that goes beyond "photo-op tree planting" events and a political system "where every vote counts equally".
NSP will contest a total of 10 seats: Mr Fong will lead a five-man team into a four-way contest for Tampines GRC, while party secretary-general Spencer Ng will lead a five-member line-up into a three-cornered fight for Sembawang GRC.
In the broadcast, Mr Fong said: "For too long, we've been told: 'This is as good as it gets.'"
Families are working "harder than ever, yet struggling with rising costs", young people are "burdened by an education system that sorts them at an early age" and seniors worry if their Central Provident Fund (CPF) savings will last, he added.
"This is not the Singapore we dreamed of."
The Infocomm Media Development Authority has allocated airtime on free-to-air television and radio for political parties to deliver their campaigning messages during two political party broadcasts – on Apr 25 and May 1.
Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.
Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for the party political broadcasts. Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates are not eligible for them.
In this General Election, eight parties are eligible for the political broadcasts.
The duration of airtime allocated for each political party will be based on the number of candidates fielded by it. The allocated airtime will be the same for both party political broadcasts for each political party.
Eligible parties have been allocated between four and 14 minutes of airtime, with the National Solidarity Party being allocated four minutes.
On the economic front, Mr Fong said: "We will build an economy that works for you – not just for the privileged few."
The party is campaigning for a real minimum living wage, CPF reforms, and "SME-first policies" to grow neighbourhood businesses – proposals highlighted in its manifesto released on Wednesday.
The 14-page manifesto – titled “Your Future, Our Priority” – also called for the removal of goods and services tax (GST) on essentials, setting fixed dates to hold elections, and mandatory National Service for eligible new male citizens, among its more than 50 proposals.
For the next generation, NSP hopes to "give our youth the stage they deserve", said Mr Fong in his three-and-a-half-minute-long speech.
His party recommends abolishing education streaming systems that "label children’s failures at 12", having free preschool access, and creating a national "Youth Assembly SG" platform that can inscribe the ideas of young people into law.
He noted that NSP will also advocate for prices of Build-to-Order flats to be pegged to construction and land acquisition costs, a S$10 cap on visits to general practitioners at community clinics for all Singaporeans, and "mental health hubs" in every HDB town.
"We will protect what matters most – your home, your health," he added.
Mr Fong said the Singapore story "isn’t written yet" and that "the next chapter belongs to you".
"This is our pledge: We will fight for you, fight for your future as fiercely as we'd fight for our own children’s. Because your struggles are our struggles. Your dreams are Singapore's dreams," he added.
"Together, let's build a nation where no one is left behind, where 'Your Future, Our Priority' isn't just a slogan – it's our promise."