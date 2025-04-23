GE2025: NSP’s manifesto calls for GST removal on essential items, NS for eligible new male citizens and fixed election dates

SINGAPORE: The National Solidarity Party (NSP) released its manifesto after Nomination Day proceedings ended on Wednesday (Apr 23), calling for the removal of goods and services tax (GST) on essentials and mandatory National Service for eligible new male citizens, among its more than 50 proposals.

The 14-page manifesto – titled “Your Future, Our Priority” – also recommended scrapping “elitist” education streaming systems, abolishing the office of Mayor, and setting fixed dates to hold elections.

NSP said in its manifesto that it is committed to being Singapore’s “independent conscience in Parliament”, and that it would be a “fearless auditor” of government policies and spending.

This includes ensuring “public money” is spent “wisely, fairly and with long-term impact”, and legislating not only for the next election, but for a next generation, said the party.

Its manifesto outlined policy reforms in 10 areas, including economic security, housing, political renewal, healthcare, family support, education, and cost-of-living.

In this election, NSP is contesting Sembawang and Tampines GRCs, both of which will be hotly contested. In Sembawang, the party is up against PAP and SDP. Tampines GRC will see a four-way contest between NSP, PAP, WP and PPP.

NSP also contested the same two constituencies in 2020, but lost to the PAP. Then, it garnered 32.71 per cent of the vote in Sembawang, and 33.59 per cent of the vote in Tampines.

Some key policy proposals outlined in its manifesto include:

NURTURING THE NEXT GENERATION

A key demographic that the party is focusing on in its manifesto is youth and children.

One of its proposals is to establish a “NextGen Singapore” youth leadership fellowship, to support young Singaporeans in shaping policies, and challenging the status quo constructively.

The party is also advocating to introduce mandatory youth representation in national advisory councils.

On the education front, it is calling for reforms – including nationalising early childhood education to ensure every household can afford it, and expanding financial aid and “nutrition support” at preschool and primary levels.

HEALTHCARE, HOUSING, FAMILY SUPPORT

Among its policy ideas is a call for a S$10 cap on visits to general practitioners at community clinics for all Singaporeans, under a “CareNear” initiative.

For housing, the party has suggested introducing a “HomeFirst” model, where citizens have access to their first homes with “lifetime affordability assurance”. Under this, the prices of Build-to-Order (BTO) flats are pegged to their construction and land acquisition costs, rather than their market valuation price.

To prevent BTO-to-private profit-flipping cycles, NSP also called for the enforcement of “resale price stabilisers” that impose progressive property tax on owners with multiple property holdings.

NSP also called for six months’ shared parental leave, an expanded baby bonus, and flexible work entitlements starting from the first child. It did not elaborate on the proposed quantum for the baby bonus, nor the details of the flexible work arrangements.

Last November, a law was passed to increase shared parental leave and mandatory paternity leave.

A new shared parental leave scheme is being rolled out in two phases, starting from April 1 this year.

Under the first phase, eligible working parents of children born from Apr 1 this year can get six weeks of shared leave. The second phase will see this shared leave increased to 10 weeks for eligible working parents whose children are born from Apr 1 next year.

Mandatory paternity leave entitlement has also doubled, with new fathers to get four weeks of government-paid paternity leave from this April.

ZERO GST ON ESSENTIALS, MANDATORY NS FOR NEW MALE CITIZENS

Other key reforms NSP is calling for include removing GST on essential items and baby supplies, and establishing “Township Fair Price Committees” to monitor and cap prices for essential goods and services in “high-cost estates”. It did not elaborate on how it would determine what constitutes a “high-cost estate”.

The party is also advocating for the introduction of a “Public Transport Rebate+” to expand distance-based fare discounts for seniors, students, and low-income riders.

It said that the aim is to move towards providing free transport for seniors, the physically challenged, and children up to 16 years old.

The party also put forward a suggestion for all first-generation new male citizens “above 16 years old and below 40 years old” to serve a mandatory National Service term of minimally six months.

To promote a political system that is transparent and accountable, NSP called for the establishment of a “Freedom of Information Act”.

It has also advocated for the establishing of a “standard elections system” – where fixed election years and dates would be set, to ensure “more democratic and fairer” elections.

Beyond these proposals, the manifesto highlighted reforms in the areas of climate and sustainability, including establishing “Nature Justice Zones” to protect urban forests and waterways from development – unless citizens are consulted.