GE2025: RDU says it wants to fix what 'feels broken', calls for 'new social compact' in party political broadcast

SINGAPORE: While Singaporeans once dreamed of the “5Cs” – cash, car, credit card, condominium, and country club membership – that aspiration feels out of reach today, said the Red Dot United (RDU).

“In its place, we’re offered new 5Cs: CDC vouchers, cash handouts, CPF top-ups, conservancy rebates, and CHAS card discounts,” party secretary-general Ravi Philemon said during a political broadcast televised on Friday (Apr 25).

“Those don't build dignity. They’re not a future. They’re survival.”

He said that for many, life has not improved in the past five years, adding that wages have stayed flat, costs have gone up and the future feels more uncertain than ever.

The RDU chief added that the party is standing in the election because “something feels broken”.

To fix it and do better, the party is advocating for a “new social compact” – one that would return “dignity to Singaporeans” and which would treat all who call the nation home as “first-class citizens”.

RDU is fielding 15 candidates across four constituencies in the upcoming polls – Jurong Central SMC, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Nee Soon GRC, where Mr Philemon is leading a five-member team.

In his broadcast speech, Mr Philemon reiterated multiple proposals from his party’s election manifesto, centred on collective prosperity, housing, healthcare, fairness, and transparency and trust.