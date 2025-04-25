GE2025: RDU says it wants to fix what 'feels broken', calls for 'new social compact' in party political broadcast
RDU chief Ravi Philemon reiterated multiple proposals from his party’s election manifesto, centred on collective prosperity, housing, healthcare, fairness, and transparency and trust.
SINGAPORE: While Singaporeans once dreamed of the “5Cs” – cash, car, credit card, condominium, and country club membership – that aspiration feels out of reach today, said the Red Dot United (RDU).
“In its place, we’re offered new 5Cs: CDC vouchers, cash handouts, CPF top-ups, conservancy rebates, and CHAS card discounts,” party secretary-general Ravi Philemon said during a political broadcast televised on Friday (Apr 25).
“Those don't build dignity. They’re not a future. They’re survival.”
He said that for many, life has not improved in the past five years, adding that wages have stayed flat, costs have gone up and the future feels more uncertain than ever.
The RDU chief added that the party is standing in the election because “something feels broken”.
To fix it and do better, the party is advocating for a “new social compact” – one that would return “dignity to Singaporeans” and which would treat all who call the nation home as “first-class citizens”.
RDU is fielding 15 candidates across four constituencies in the upcoming polls – Jurong Central SMC, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and Nee Soon GRC, where Mr Philemon is leading a five-member team.
In his broadcast speech, Mr Philemon reiterated multiple proposals from his party’s election manifesto, centred on collective prosperity, housing, healthcare, fairness, and transparency and trust.
The Infocomm Media Development Authority has allocated airtime on free-to-air television and radio for political parties to deliver their campaigning messages during two political party broadcasts – on Apr 25 and May 1.
Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.
Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for the party political broadcasts. Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates are not eligible for them.
In this General Election, eight parties are eligible for the political broadcasts.
The duration of airtime allocated for each political party will be based on the number of candidates fielded by it. The allocated airtime will be the same for both party political broadcasts for each political party.
Eligible parties have been allocated between four and 14 minutes of airtime, with Red Dot United being allocated five minutes.
BUILDING A “NEW SOCIAL COMPACT”
Mr Philemon pointed to the country’s 4.4 per cent economic growth in the past year, but questioned who this benefited.
“If growth only shows up in freehold property values and luxury cars, while you’re tightening your belt to pay your electricity bill, then that’s not prosperity. That’s inequality,” he said.
To combat this, the party proposes that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) be reverted to 7 per cent, from its current 9 per cent.
RDU has also proposed the establishment of a “Citizen’s Dividend”, which it said would be a “direct, unconditional payout” to Singaporeans. Mr Philemon said the payout is not intended as a handout, but as a “rightful share” of the wealth that they helped to create.
He clarified that the dividend would not be funded through the country’s reserves, which “we believe in safeguarding”. Instead, it would come from the nation’s surpluses, from cutting “government wastage” including the salaries of mayors, and from modest tax adjustments imposed “not on ordinary citizens, but on the billionaire class”.
For housing, Mr Philemon questioned if it was fair to be paying “top dollar” for public flats, only for many to one day be “worth zero” when their 99-year leases end.
The party has proposed making every Housing and Development Board (HDB) estate eligible for redevelopment. It also wants to introduce rent-to-own schemes and expand public rental housing, especially for young singles and low-income families.
“Housing isn’t just about buying. It’s about belonging. No Singaporean should fear growing old under a roof that’s losing value,” the RDU chief said in his nearly five-minute-long speech.
On the healthcare front, the party recommends expanding MediShield Life, restructuring MediFund, and capping out-of-pocket costs.
“Healthcare should not be a privilege. It should be a promise,” Mr Philemon said.
He also said that the party would prioritise citizens in housing, jobs and opportunities, promising to recognise contribution over connections.
“If you’ve worked hard, served the country, paid your dues – you shouldn’t be treated like second-class citizens just because you weren’t born into privilege,” he added.
Towards the end of the broadcast, Mr Philemon said a “fairer Singapore” cannot be built without trust.
The party believes that more raw data and information – whether for housing, healthcare or jobs – must be made available to the public, so that Singaporeans can be involved in solving the problems they face together.
“In a knowledge-based economy, we must relook laws that stifle critical thinking and honest discussion. We cannot be afraid of tough questions,” said the secretary-general.
Ultimately, Mr Philemon said that RDU believes in a Singapore where “no one is left behind” and where dignity is not only “reserved for the rich”.