Singapore downgrades 2025 GDP growth forecast to 0 to 2%, citing impact of Trump tariffs on global trade
The tariffs imposed by Trump and the ongoing trade war between the US and China are expected to "weigh significantly on global trade and global economic growth", says the Ministry of Trade and Industry.
SINGAPORE: Singapore has downgraded its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2025 to 0 per cent to 2 per cent, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Apr 14), citing the impact of US President Donald Trump's tariffs on global trade.
The ministry noted that in February, Singapore’s GDP growth forecast for the year remained at 1 per cent to 3 per cent. This took into account an expected easing in the overall growth of Singapore’s key trading partners, including the US and China.
"Since then, the US has imposed a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all countries and higher reciprocal tariffs targeted at countries that run large trade surpluses with the US," said MTI.
It added that the tariffs imposed by Trump and the ongoing trade war between the US and China are expected to "weigh significantly on global trade and global economic growth".
The growth outlook of economies in the region will be "negatively affected" by a fall in external demand partly due to the tariffs’ wider impact on global trade and growth.
"Business and consumer sentiments will also be dampened, thereby crimping domestic consumption and investments in many economies," said MTI.
Singapore's economy grew 3.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 compared with the same period a year ago, according to advance estimates from the ministry. On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy contracted by 0.8 per cent compared to the 0.5 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to sequential declines in manufacturing, and some services sectors such as finance and insurance.
Advance gross domestic product estimates are mainly computed from data gathered in the first two months of the quarter – January and February in this case.
They are intended as an early indicator of GDP growth for the three-month period, and may be revised later when more data is available.
The tariffs, announced by Trump on Apr 2, impose a universal 10 per cent tariff on all imports into the country, with higher rates for countries deemed to have treated the US "unfairly".
Trump has since hit the pause button on imposing higher levies on its trading partners – except China – for 90 days, but Singapore, which currently imposes zero tariffs on US imports, is still subject to the baseline 10 per cent rate.
While MTI noted the temporary 90-day pause, the tariff war between the US and China has also intensified, with China raising duties on US goods to 125 per cent.
"The growth outlook of the US has deteriorated as rising import costs are likely to weaken consumption. China’s growth outlook has also softened as its exports growth is expected to stall amidst the trade war with the US," said the ministry.
Product-specific tariffs, such as those on cars and automotive parts coming into the US, also remain in place and more could be introduced in the coming months, it noted.
Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, on Sunday said that critical technology products from China would face separate new duties along with semiconductors within the next two months.
While the situation is evolving as global economies weigh their moves amid heightened market volatility, MTI noted the "substantial" downside risks, such as a possible drop in consumer spending, increased costs and global supply chain disruption, heightening recession fears.
"First, the spike in uncertainty may lead to a larger-than-expected pullback in economic activity as businesses and households adopt a 'wait-and-see' approach before making spending decisions," said the ministry.
"Second, further tariff measures, including retaliatory tariffs, could lead to a full-blown global trade war, which will upend global supply chains, raise costs and lead to a far sharper global economic slowdown.
"Third, disruptions to the global disinflation process and rising recession risks in both advanced and emerging markets could lead to destabilising capital flows that could trigger latent vulnerabilities in banking and financial systems."
SECTORS LIKE MANUFACTURING AND WHOLESALE TRADE VULNERABLE
As such, MTI said it has assessed that the rest of 2025 has "weakened significantly", with the manufacturing sector, wholesale trade sector, and transportation and storage sector in particular set to be hit by weaker global demand.
The ministry added that the finance and insurance sector could also see weaker trading activity due to risk-off sentiments and that the uncertain economic backdrop will likely dampen capital investment spending and constrain credit intermediation activity.
"Furthermore, the growth of payments firms could moderate in tandem with tepid business activity and lower consumer spending," it said.
Given the "significant" downside risks, MTI added it will continue to closely monitor global and domestic developments, and make further adjustments to the forecast if needed.
The ministry will also release its preliminary GDP estimates for the first quarter of 2025 in May.
While Singapore "may or may not" slip into recession this year, the economy will be significantly impacted, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Apr 8.
"Slower growth will mean fewer job opportunities and smaller wage increases for workers. And if more companies face difficulties or relocate their operations back to the US, there will be higher retrenchments and job losses," he added.
Beyond immediate concerns, Mr Wong said the tariffs confirm the stark reality that "the era of rules-based globalisation and free trade is over".
Singapore will form a national task force to support businesses and workers in response to the tariffs which could slow economic growth, and impact jobs and wages, he said.
The task force, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, will include representatives from Singapore's economic agencies, the Singapore Business Federation, the Singapore National Employers Federation and the National Trades Union Congress.