Trump says chips from China will face national security probe; further tariffs expected

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Apr 13) bore down on his administration's latest message that the exclusion of smartphones and computers from his reciprocal tariffs on China will be short-lived, pledging a national security trade investigation into the semiconductor sector.

Those electronics "are just moving to a different Tariff 'bucket'", Trump said in a social media post. "We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the whole electronics supply chain in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations."

The White House had announced the exclusions from steep reciprocal tariffs on Friday.

Trump's commerce secretary, Howard Lutnick, earlier on Sunday said that critical technology products from China would face separate new duties along with semiconductors within the next two months.

The exclusions announced on Friday were seen as a big break for technology firms such as Apple and Dell Technologies that rely on imports from China.

Trump's back-and-forth on tariffs last week triggered the wildest swings on Wall Street since the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020. The benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index is down more than 10 per cent since Trump took office on Jan 20.

Lutnick said Trump would enact "a special focus-type of tariff" on smartphones, computers and other electronics products in a month or two, alongside sectoral tariffs targeting semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. The new duties would fall outside Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs, under which levies on Chinese imports climbed to 125 per cent last week, he said.

"He's saying they're exempt from the reciprocal tariffs, but they're included in the semiconductor tariffs, which are coming in probably a month or two," Lutnick said in an interview on ABC's "This Week," predicting that the levies would bring production of those products to the United States.

"These are things that are national security, that we need to be made in America."

