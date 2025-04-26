GE2025: WP chief Pritam Singh takes aim at PAP manifesto, calls it 'short on substance and specifics'

"NTUC is a safe harbour for losing PAP candidates - just ask Ng Chee Meng," said Mr Singh, referring to the fact that after losing in Sengkang GRC in GE2020, Mr Ng continued as secretary general of NTUC.

"If the two PAP candidates do not become MPs, they will probably continue to work in NTUC. They will continue to serve workers with the help of rank and file unionists and workers, who are truly the backbone of NTUC."

He added that when MPs had the opportunity to question the Government on the sale of NTUC Enterprise to Allianz, WP MPs were prompt to file questions, asking the Government to explain. Meanwhile, "not a single" PAP labour MP asked questions about this issue and remained silent, said Mr Singh.

"My fellow Singaporeans, can you believe that? How is that even possible, elected PAP MPs who champion NTUC, the union and workers ... should fight hard in parliament when NTUC issues are raised, particularly issues that Singaporeans are concerned about."

ISSUES FACED BY SENIORS

Among the speakers on Saturday was WP chairwoman Sylvia Lim, who raised issues faced by seniors in Singapore.

“This is the Workers’ Party’s commitment to all seniors present and future. We will continue to stand alongside you, to fight for your interests in parliament, because Singapore would be nothing without you," she said.

She talked about the need for further support for caregivers and called for the retirement age to be abolished so that Singaporeans can work for as long as they are willing and able to.

Among other things, Ms Lim also advocated for seniors over the age of 60 to be able to use Medisave to pay for all medical expenses not already covered by Medishield Life, MediFund, or other assistance schemes at specific clinics and polyclinics.

"This election in 2025, remind the government that it was seniors who built this country, send a strong signal that more needs to be done for seniors to live with security, dignity and purpose," she said.

"At this election, let's create our own kind of silver tsunami."

"SINGAPORE IS OUR BUSINESS"

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held a press conference calling on all political parties to reject foreign influence and identity politics. Mr Wong said he was holding such a press conference in the middle of the GE2025 campaigning period as the issue concerns "a matter of national interest".

Reiterating that the press conference was “not a political” event, Mr Wong said: “I’m not here to talk about my concerns about the party. I’m here to talk about my concerns for Singapore and our country."

Referencing this in his rally speech, Mr Singh said he would give the Prime Minister the "courtesy" of "doing the same".