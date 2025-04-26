GE2025: WP chief Pritam Singh takes aim at PAP manifesto, calls it 'short on substance and specifics'
Mr Singh, who was speaking at the party's second rally, also hit out at the PAP's labour union candidates.
SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh took aim at the People's Action Party (PAP) manifesto on Saturday (Apr 26), describing it as "short on substance and specifics".
In his speech where he also fired salvos at PAP's labour union candidates, Mr Singh also stressed that the WP "categorically reject" the involvement of any foreign element in Singapore's domestic politics.
This comes a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Elections Department Singapore (ELD) revealed that several online election advertisements had been posted by foreigners urging Singaporeans to vote along religious lines.
Speaking as the last candidate at the WP's second rally ahead of GE2025, the Leader of the Opposition said that the PAP wants Singaporeans to sign "a blank cheque".
"I know that Tampines hosts many savvy and sophisticated voters, I understand there are voters who have put the PAP manifesto and the WP manifesto through large language AI models and compared how they stack up against one another," he said.
"Whichever AI model you choose ... one result is clear: the PAP manifesto is short on substance and specifics, but it is loaded with motherhood statements."
This is a problem because Singapore has changed over the decades and will always need "fresh thinking", Mr Singh added.
"Yet we have a PAP manifesto without specific policy ideas. I believe, it is because the PAP wants Singaporeans to sign a blank cheque."
Mr Singh singled out the PAP manifesto's chapter on housing affordability.
"The PAP promises to keep HDB flats affordable. But how? The only solution I can see is to increase tax-payer subsidies. Where will the taxes come from with ever-increasing land prices? They will come from all of us," he said.
In contrast, he said that the WP's manifesto "advances" the party's vision for Singapore.
"We have advanced many practical proposals in our manifesto that appeal to the heart and the head of Singaporeans. Regardless of race, language or religion, our proposals appeal to our common humanity as one Singapore and our unity as one people," Mr Singh added.
NTUC A "SAFE HARBOUR" FOR LOSING PAP CANDIDATES
In his speech, Mr Singh made a case for Jalan Kayu and Tampines-Changkat SMC WP candidates Andre Low and Kenneth Foo, both of whom he said will make a "difference".
He pointed out that their opponents, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng and NTUC assistant secretary-general Desmond Choo, do not need to become Members of Parliament (MPs).
"The NTUC's close relationship with the PAP ensures that the NTUC is a guaranteed trampoline for losing PAP candidates. It is the safest trampoline for a politician anywhere in Singapore, and maybe anywhere in the world. But you must be a PAP candidate to earn the right to bounce on it," said Mr Singh.
Mr Singh pointed out that there is no shortage of labour MPs in parliament.
"Voting in these two PAP NTUC candidates will not make a difference. Instead, I invite you to cast your vote for a more balanced Parliament," Mr Singh added.
"NTUC is a safe harbour for losing PAP candidates - just ask Ng Chee Meng," said Mr Singh, referring to the fact that after losing in Sengkang GRC in GE2020, Mr Ng continued as secretary general of NTUC.
"If the two PAP candidates do not become MPs, they will probably continue to work in NTUC. They will continue to serve workers with the help of rank and file unionists and workers, who are truly the backbone of NTUC."
He added that when MPs had the opportunity to question the Government on the sale of NTUC Enterprise to Allianz, WP MPs were prompt to file questions, asking the Government to explain. Meanwhile, "not a single" PAP labour MP asked questions about this issue and remained silent, said Mr Singh.
"My fellow Singaporeans, can you believe that? How is that even possible, elected PAP MPs who champion NTUC, the union and workers ... should fight hard in parliament when NTUC issues are raised, particularly issues that Singaporeans are concerned about."
ISSUES FACED BY SENIORS
Among the speakers on Saturday was WP chairwoman Sylvia Lim, who raised issues faced by seniors in Singapore.
“This is the Workers’ Party’s commitment to all seniors present and future. We will continue to stand alongside you, to fight for your interests in parliament, because Singapore would be nothing without you," she said.
She talked about the need for further support for caregivers and called for the retirement age to be abolished so that Singaporeans can work for as long as they are willing and able to.
Among other things, Ms Lim also advocated for seniors over the age of 60 to be able to use Medisave to pay for all medical expenses not already covered by Medishield Life, MediFund, or other assistance schemes at specific clinics and polyclinics.
"This election in 2025, remind the government that it was seniors who built this country, send a strong signal that more needs to be done for seniors to live with security, dignity and purpose," she said.
"At this election, let's create our own kind of silver tsunami."
"SINGAPORE IS OUR BUSINESS"
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong held a press conference calling on all political parties to reject foreign influence and identity politics. Mr Wong said he was holding such a press conference in the middle of the GE2025 campaigning period as the issue concerns "a matter of national interest".
Reiterating that the press conference was “not a political” event, Mr Wong said: “I’m not here to talk about my concerns about the party. I’m here to talk about my concerns for Singapore and our country."
Referencing this in his rally speech, Mr Singh said he would give the Prime Minister the "courtesy" of "doing the same".
"I entered politics to advance and champion a better Singapore than the one I was born in. One that is more just and fairer for all Singaporeans, including our minorities. I passionately believe in a race-neutral Singapore where we are judged not by our race or by the color of our skin, but by our deeds and our common humanity," said Mr Singh.
He said that the WP cateogorically rejects the involvement of any foreign element whatsoever in domestic politics.
"Singapore is our business, nobody else's.
"And if I can put on my party hat, to any foreign element, the Workers' Party does not need your support. We only need the support of our people, our fellow Singaporeans."
During the close to three-hour long rally at Temasek JC, all of the WP candidates for Tampines GRC including Mr Faisal Manap delivered speeches.
Mr Faisal has been in the spotlight after one of the posts highlighted by the ELD about foreign interference by the Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) national treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad expressed support for former Aljunied GRC MP.
Without directly addressing the issue of foreign interference, Mr Faisal said: "I am a minority candidate, a Malay Muslim. Regardless, I will serve the residents of Tampines GRC, regardless of race, language or religion equally, and to best of my ability."
"Similar to how I serve my multi-racial and multi-religious communities in my former Kaki Bukit ward. This is my commitment and my oath, witnessed by all of you and God."