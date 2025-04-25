GE2025: WP has been 'stress tested' when Singapore is in crisis, says Pritam Singh

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) has been "stress tested" when Singapore is in crisis and has proven to be a "force of good", said party chief Pritam Singh.

Speaking during WP's first rally of GE2025, Mr Singh brought up the example of the COVID-19 crisis where WP MPs supported the national effort, and were even recognised by the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) for doing so.



In the lead up to this point, Mr Singh said that the world is changing and the US trade tariffs have led to an uncertain economic climate but even in such a climate, Singaporeans should still vote for the WP.



"A parliament with a more rational, respectable and responsive WP MP will not hamper Singapore," said Mr Singh, at a field along Anchorvale Crescent on Thursday (Apr 24) night.



Mr Singh, who rounded up the speeches for the night said: "The Workers' Party has proven itself to be a loyal opposition in Parliament, loyal not to the party, loyal to Singapore and the people of Singapore.



"We will do the same as Singapore navigates this long transition to a new world order."



The candidates who spoke before him included the Punggol GRC candidates Harpreet Singh, Alia Mattar, Alexis Dang and Jackson Au; Sengkang GRC candidates He Ting Ru, Louis Chua, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and new candidate Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, along with East Coast GRC candidate Yee Jenn Jong, Aljunied GRC candidate Gerald Giam and Hougang SMC candidate Dennis Tan.



Mr Singh added that more than just supporting the Government if needed, WP MPs will provide "independent ideas to break through the groupthink of the party".

He also reiterated the point that there was "no way" the WP could form the next Government as it was not even contesting one-third of the seats.

"The PAP will certainly govern for the next five years. So give Singapore a chance to build - to grow - a more balanced political system," he said, adding that the WP is working towards a "balanced political system to check the PAP and prevent it from acting however it wishes".