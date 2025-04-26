GE2025: Foreigners urging Singaporeans to vote along religious lines 'crosses the line', says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Foreigners urging Singaporeans to vote along religious lines have "crossed the line", said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Apr 26), stressing that external actors must not be allowed to exploit divisions within the country.

At a press conference at the National Press Centre, Mr Wong welcomed the "clear consensus" from opposition parties rejecting foreign interference in Singapore's elections. He urged all political leaders to also firmly reject overseas endorsements.

Mr Wong said he is holding the press conference in the middle of GE2025 campaigning, in his position as Prime Minister, as the issue concerns "a matter of national interest".

His remarks follow the government's announcement on Friday that it directed Meta to block access to Facebook posts made by two Malaysian politicians and a former Internal Security Act detainee, now an Australian citizen. The posts criticised Singapore’s handling of religious matters and urged voters to cast ballots along religious lines.

Mr Wong said the foreign actors’ online activities specifically urged Singaporeans to vote for certain candidates in GE2025 based on race or religion. These posts, he added, were widely shared within the Singaporean community.

"Singaporeans may have different views about issues, but we cannot allow external actors to exploit whatever differences we may have to weaken us or to advance their own interests," he said. “Singapore's politics must be for Singaporeans alone to decide.”

He added that access to the posts had been blocked and warned that the government would continue to act firmly against such activities.

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, it is an offence for foreigners to participate in election activities or to publish online election advertising. The Act defines such advertising as material that can "reasonably" be regarded as intending to promote or prejudice the electoral success of a party or candidate.