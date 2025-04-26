GE2025: WP says it has no control over foreigners supporting its candidates after authorities flag foreign attempts to influence election

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Saturday (Apr 26) said it has no control over foreigners supporting its candidates, while clarifying details about a meeting involving some of its Malay-Muslim candidates and an Islamic religious teacher.

It added no promises were made to the teacher, or anyone else, in exchange for political support for WP candidates.

The statement came a day after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Elections Department Singapore (ELD) revealed that several online election advertisements had been posted by foreigners - including two Malaysian politicians and a former Singaporean who is now an Australian citizen - urging Singaporeans to vote along religious lines. The authorities said they directed Meta to block access to these posts for users in Singapore.

In a statement issued on Saturday morning, the WP said: "As participants in the General Elections, The Workers’ Party (WP) candidates seek the support of all Singaporeans in the wards they are contesting in. The Workers’ Party does not have control over foreign parties who express support for our candidates. Any imputation of the same is wholly inaccurate."

The WP said: "In the course of our political work, the Workers’ Party meets with various members of our religious communities, regardless of race or religion. Our religious leaders of all faiths share varied views and opinions on public life in Singapore"

The party added that at the meeting – which was attended by other religious leaders as well – "no promises, commitments or agreements" were made in exchange for political support.

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3.