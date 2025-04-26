GE2025: Who is Noor Deros, and what has he been saying in his online posts?

SINGAPORE: In the past several days, since election season began in earnest, some social media posts made by a man named Noor Deros have been making the rounds online, sparking debates about the mixing of religion and politics.

In one of his posts, for example, he made a list of demands to Singapore's politicians, and claimed to have met Workers' Party (WP) Malay candidates.

He also called on his followers to vote for WP candidates such as former Aljunied GRC MP Faisal Manap, who is contesting in Tampines GRC this election.

But who is Noor Deros?

HIS BACKGROUND

Noor Deros is a Singaporean Islamic religious teacher now based in Malaysia. He is not an accredited ustaz in Singapore.

His Facebook account states that he lives in Kuala Lumpur and is the second vice-president at MIASA Malaysia, a non-governmental organisation that raises awareness and supports persons with mental illnesses.

According to Infaq.sg, a website listing Islamic events in Singapore, Noor Deros graduated from Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt with a Bachelor of Arts in Islamic Creed and Philosophy. In 2006 and 2007, he was also the president of PERKEMAS, a Singapore student welfare assembly in Egypt.

He came into some prominence in Singapore in 2014, when he founded the WearWhite movement, an anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) campaign that called on Muslims to wear white clothing as a protest against homosexuality and to defend traditional family values.

The campaign was a response to Pink Dot, the annual protest advocating for LGBT rights in Singapore.