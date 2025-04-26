GE2025: Opposition parties reject foreign interference, say Singaporeans can represent themselves

SINGAPORE: Opposition party leaders have spoken out against foreign interference in the upcoming General Election, following online activity by foreigners attempting to sway voter sentiment.

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) secretary-general Chee Soon Juan told reporters on Saturday (Apr 26) that he "completely agrees with the PAP" on this issue.

"Stay out. We're not interested in people coming in here and making endorsements. We'll fight our own battle," Dr Chee said during a walkabout at Kampung Admiralty Hawker Centre in Woodlands.

"Every country, every sovereignty, every citizenry must have an exclusive right to elect their own leaders."

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) on Friday directed Meta to block Singapore users’ access to several Facebook posts by foreigners.

These posts, made by two Malaysian politicians and a former Internal Security Act detainee who is now an Australian citizen, criticised the Singapore government's handling of sensitive religious issues and urged voters to cast ballots along religious lines.

The posts were made by Parti Islam Se-Malaysia’s (PAS) national treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad, Facebook user “Zai Nal”, identified as Zulfikar Mohamad Shariff, and PAS Selangor youth chief Mohamed Sukri Omar, who reposted Mr Zulfikar’s post.

SDP chairman Paul Tambyah similarly emphasised that Singapore's politics should be determined by Singaporeans alone.

"Foreigners have no place in trying to hijack worthy causes of Singaporeans who believe in Singapore, Singaporeans who are trying to work for a better Singapore,” he said during a walkabout at Teban Gardens Food Centre with Progress Singapore Party (PSP) candidates, in celebration of PSP founder Tan Cheng Bock’s 85th birthday.