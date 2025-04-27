GE2025: Good government needs good people, don't play dangerous game with tactical voting, says SM Lee

SINGAPORE: Good government is about electing a good team into office, said Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the People's Action Party (PAP) rally in Jalan Kayu on Sunday (Apr 27).

Warning against the risks of tactical voting, Mr Lee noted that in this General Election, the PAP has fielded potential political office holders in constituencies all over Singapore, including in the hotly contested ones.

If voters attempt to "count" and elect a few more opposition MPs, "you will not get it right and we can mess everything up", said Mr Lee.

He added that losing key ministers could place Singapore in "quite a lot of trouble".

"Just vote according to your heart. You think PAP is good, vote for it. You think we are bad, vote against us. Don't play games. It's very dangerous."

The final speaker at the rally on Sunday, Mr Lee spoke for around 40 minutes, highlighting the real threat of losing PAP ministers needed amid a challenging global outlook.

He gave the example of Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who is leading the PAP’s Punggol GRC team in what Mr Lee called a "hot fight" for the ward.

Mr Gan is facing a WP line-up led by senior counsel Harpreet Singh.

Referring to Mr Gan's role on the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, Mr Lee said: “He's been talking to the USTR (United States trade representative) even during this campaign, and he's in charge of our crisis response to survive whatever tariffs and upheavals and trade wards to come."

The new task force helmed by Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, was set up to help businesses and workers tide through the recent tariffs imposed by the United States.

"You lose him, you can replace him?" asked Mr Lee.

"I hope everybody all over Singapore understands, and especially in Punggol," he said, urging Singaporeans to ensure that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has "a good man in cabinet who can do a lot for Singapore".