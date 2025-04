New task force on US tariffs to focus on communication, information sharing: Gan Kim Yong

Mr Gan said the task force is still working out the details of its composition and key tasks ahead, adding that the government’s main guiding principle is to be “as transparent as possible”.

“When we know something important, we’ll share with the population, with the businesses, with the workers, with the unions and with members (of parliament),” he said.

“When we don’t know yet. we’ll tell you honestly we do not have the information yet”.

He added that it is still early days and the government will need time to get a better understanding and assessment of the tariffs’ impact on the Singapore economy.

At the same time, the government is reaching out to Singapore’s trading partners to share information and its assessment of the situation, as well as find different ways of working together, said Mr Gan.

CONCERNS ABOUT IMPACT OF TARIFFS, DETAILS ON NEW TASK FORCE

Several members of parliament raised concerns about how the latest US tariffs will impact local businesses and consumers, while seeking more details on the task force.

Nominated MP Mark Lee said Singapore businesses will likely have to contend with a drop in global demand, as well as margin erosion with clients already requesting supply chain partners to absorb part of the tariffs-induced cost shock.

On top of that, Singapore firms that have adopted a “China Plus One strategy” – which involves companies diversifying into other countries, such as Vietnam and Cambodia, to avoid US tariffs on goods from China – are now under renewed pressure to diversify even further. This will be a “costly and complex” move for local firms, he said.

With that, Mr Lee hopes the task force will look at near-term support measures to help firms in cash flow, relocating or re-shoring their supply chains, as well as take a longer-term view to seize new opportunities arising from shifts in global supply chains.