GE2025: Now is not the time to take risks losing PAP candidates that can take Singapore forward, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong asked voters on Saturday (Apr 26) if now is the right time to take risks by losing potential office-holders who can take Singapore forward for the next 10 to 20 years.

Speaking at a People’s Action Party (PAP) rally for the Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) and Bukit Gombak Single Member Constituency (SMC), Mr Wong, who is also the party’s secretary-general, noted how the opposition would tell voters not to worry about giving the opposition a few more seats in parliament in order to make the ruling party work harder.

In reality, however, Mr Wong said having more opposition seats will “weaken the PAP team”.

He noted that many experienced Cabinet ministers have stepped down, namely Mr Teo Chee Hean, Mr Heng Swee Keat and Dr Ng Eng Hen.

Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, then senior minister, had also stepped down earlier, he noted.

In this election, Mr Wong said that he has brought in many more new candidates, with some having the potential to be office-holders.

Among them is former second permanent secretary and Chua Chu Kang GRC candidate Jeffrey Siow, said Mr Wong, describing the former top civil servant as “very capable, full of ideas”.

In his rally speech on Thursday, Mr Wong had also highlighted Tampines GRC candidate David Neo and East Coast GRC candidate Dinesh Vasu as those with "potential" to be more than backbenchers.

On Saturday, Mr Wong said such candidates will contribute to Singapore not merely for the next five years.

“Together with the rest of the team, we can have a core of leadership that will contribute, not just for the next five years, but they will take Singapore forward for the next 10, 15, or even 20 years,” said Mr Wong.

“Opposition claims that losing a few candidates is not a big deal,” said Mr Wong.

“I ask you to consider: Is this the right time to take such risks, with your lives and your future?” he asked, noting that the country is undergoing a leadership transition and is facing an uncertain global environment.

A weakened PAP team now will not only make it harder for them to serve Singaporeans effectively in the next five years, but will set back leadership transition plans and “make it harder for us to put together a capable team to serve you beyond the next five years,” he said.

Mr Wong was the last to speak at the PAP’s rally in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday, which was held next to Concord Primary School.

Mr Siow was the first candidate to speak, followed by PAP new face Choo Pei Ling, Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling, who is contesting Bukit Gombak SMC.

Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who was moved from Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC at the eleventh hour to stand in Chua Chu Kang GRC, was the last to speak before Mr Wong.