GE2025: Punggol a 'shining model of Singapore's heartland', but can be improved even more, says DPM Gan

SINGAPORE: In under 20 years, Punggol has become “a shining model of Singapore's heartland”, but it is not yet perfect and can be improved even further, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong at an election rally in the town on Saturday (Apr 26).

Infrastructure developments, such as the Punggol Digital District and Punggol Waterway, have made the place “a shining example of how we are never done building Singapore from third world to the first”, said Mr Gan during the rally at Yusof Ishak Secondary School, one of three held by the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) on the fourth day of campaigning.

"In less than 20 years ... Punggol is now a shining model of Singapore's heartland and a neighbourhood that many young families will be proud to call home,” said Mr Gan, further citing amenities such as Coney Island and Waterway Point shopping mall.

While these are things that Punggol residents have told his team they are happy with, showing that the previous MPs have done what they were elected to do, Mr Gan said that the work is not complete.

“But we are not perfect, we accept. When I go around Punggol these few days, I have heard some of the feedback from residents, which I think we can try to improve upon,” he said.

These include the call for additional covered linkways, the creation of more green spaces, and also improved connectivity for residents, said Mr Gan.

"I will talk to my good friend, Minister of Finance and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, to see whether we can get more money to build some of this necessary infrastructure for our residents,” said Mr Gan.