Task force on US tariffs includes five ministers; will develop immediate and long-term strategies

SINGAPORE: The new task force formed in response to tariffs from the United States will include five Cabinet ministers as well as business and labour representatives.

The task force held its first meeting on Wednesday (Apr 16) and will work to address immediate challenges and develop long-term strategies.

Chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, the task force comprises seven other members:

Minister for National Development and Minister-in charge of Social Services Integration Desmond Lee

Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo

Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng

Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat

Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) Lim Ming Yan

Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) Ng Chee Meng

President of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) Tan Hee Teck

Mr Mark Lee, vice chairman of SBF, represented the organisation on Wednesday as Mr Lim was overseas. The members will begin engaging companies and workers over the next few weeks.

The update on the task force comes a week after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced in parliament that Singapore would form a task force to help businesses and workers deal with the effects of sweeping US tariffs.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump unveiled a baseline 10 per cent tariff on all imports targeting countries around the world, including Singapore. Higher "reciprocal tariffs" were imposed on dozens of America's trading partners, with China bearing the brunt of the levies.

Trump later said there would be a 90-day pause on the higher tariffs, but doubled down on China.

Chinese goods now face a 145 per cent tariff in the US, while US goods face a 125 per cent tariff in China.