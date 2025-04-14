Singapore economy expected to slow, but analysts split on whether technical recession is likely

SINGAPORE: With a global trade war looming, economic growth is set to slow in the coming months, but analysts are split on whether Singapore would slip into a technical recession.

A technical recession refers to two consecutive quarter-on-quarter contractions in economic performance.

On Monday (Apr 14), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the Singapore economy contracted by 0.8 per cent in the first three months of the year on a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis.

The decline was attributed to a slowdown in manufacturing and some services sectors such as finance and insurance.

HSBC said the first quarter’s contraction raises the question of whether Singapore will see a technical recession, but adding that the growth outlook is set to face more challenges.

Gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be weighed down by uncertainty and shocks from the global trade war, Maybank economists said in a research note.

However, a diversion of trade and financial flows and the 90-day pause in so-called reciprocal tariffs may cushion the blow for Singapore.

Falling interest rates, a construction boom and more fiscal support will also help growth, they wrote.

"We are pencilling in a growth slowdown, but not a recession at this stage," said Mr Brian Lee, an economist at Maybank Investment Bank.