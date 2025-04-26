GE2025: Opposition beginning to see uncertainties after asking if Singapore is overreacting to tariff war, says Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: Opposition parties are beginning to see the uncertainties arising from the tariff war, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng at a People's Action Party (PAP) rally for Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) on Saturday (Apr 26).

Dr Tan said the opposition has been asking whether the government has been overreacting to the war, brought on by United States President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.

"But now, they are beginning to see the uncertainties. If you look at the political (broadcasts) just last night, they are beginning to acknowledge how uncertain things are turning out."

In Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) party political broadcast, founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock noted that the post-war economic order, based on free trade and backed by the United States, is "rapidly unravelling".

Singapore will be "severely challenged" as the world becomes more protectionist, as free trade is the lifeblood of the nation's economy, he added.