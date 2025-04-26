GE2025: Opposition beginning to see uncertainties after asking if Singapore is overreacting to tariff war, says Tan See Leng
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng says Singapore has already established the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce earlier this month to address immediate challenges and develop long-term strategies.
SINGAPORE: Opposition parties are beginning to see the uncertainties arising from the tariff war, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng at a People's Action Party (PAP) rally for Chua Chu Kang Group Representation Constituency (GRC) on Saturday (Apr 26).
Dr Tan said the opposition has been asking whether the government has been overreacting to the war, brought on by United States President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs.
"But now, they are beginning to see the uncertainties. If you look at the political (broadcasts) just last night, they are beginning to acknowledge how uncertain things are turning out."
In Progress Singapore Party's (PSP) party political broadcast, founder and chairman Tan Cheng Bock noted that the post-war economic order, based on free trade and backed by the United States, is "rapidly unravelling".
Singapore will be "severely challenged" as the world becomes more protectionist, as free trade is the lifeblood of the nation's economy, he added.
Previously, PSP pushed back against the government's strong warnings over newly announced US tariffs, calling the response “overblown” and suggesting it was an attempt to stoke fear ahead of the General Election.
However, at this juncture, Dr Tan said Singapore has already established the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, with Dr Tan himself as one of the co-chairs.
The task force aims to address immediate challenges and develop long-term strategies in response to the tariffs.
"(We are) working to ensure that every Singaporean will not be compromised. This is our commitment to you."
Dr Tan also said that the PAP government is committed to attracting "the best investments and companies" from around the world to anchor themselves in Singapore, so that the country can continue to produce "the best and brightest".
"At the same time, we need to ensure that all of our broader swath of Singaporeans continues to have opportunities to upskill and upgrade themselves, so that they will always have better lives."
Dr Tan, along with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and the rest of the PAP's Chua Chu Kang GRC candidates, was speaking on Saturday at the hard court along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, beside Concord Primary School.
Mr Jeffrey Siow was the first candidate to speak at the rally, followed by PAP newcomer Choo Pei Ling, incumbent MP Mr Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim, and Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling, who is contesting Bukit Gombak SMC. Dr Tan and Mr Wong were the final two speakers of the night.
Also present was Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who served as MP for Marine Parade for 44 years before stepping down in 2020.
Dr Tan was initially slated to lead the PAP team at Marine Parade-Braddell Heights but was moved to Chua Chu Kang GRC on Nomination Day.
He replaces Mr Gan, who moved to the new Punggol GRC.
Dr Tan added that only a government like the PAP can commit to and plan 100 years ahead, citing Long Island as an example of efforts to safeguard against rising sea levels through coastal protection.
"Just think about it. The entire Marina Bay area was planned 40 to 50 years ago.
"Today, we are enjoying the beautiful, scenic Gardens by the Bay, the entire Bay area, the cycling paths, and the Marina Barrage."
Earlier, in his speech at the rally, Mr Siow said that the election is happening at a time of great uncertainty, and he was glad that Singaporeans are concerned.
"During my house visits, some of you asked me what's happening to the world, why is Donald Trump raising tariffs, what will happen to our economy, will we have a recession, will we lose more jobs?"
Mr Siow noted that these shifts in the world have been happening for some time, as trade tensions between the United States and China were already there in 2017 when Trump first became president.
"The difference today is that things are moving much faster now," he said.